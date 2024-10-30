Clemson Tigers Offensive Stars Who Must Be Huge Against Louisville
One has to wonder if the week off has cooled off the Clemson Tigers’ offense as they head into Saturday's showdown with the Louisville Cardinals.
That's the risk you take when you've been playing offense as well as the Tigers (6-1, 5-0 in ACC) have the past several weeks. While Clemson certainly welcomed the rest before heading into a five-game gauntlet in November, it will likely have to shake a little rust off when they face the Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. eastern on ESPN.
Outside of the season opener with Georgia, the Tigers have put up impressive offensive numbers all year. But they’re a big banged up at receiver and that could make a difference against the Cardinals.
Louisville (5-3, 3-2) has the benefit of being in rhythm, as they're coming off a victory over Boston College last week. But, after a 3-0 start, the Cardinals have lost three of their last five games. There's plenty of offensive firepower, more than enough to test a Clemson defense that is as healthy as it has been since the start of the season.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Clemson
QB Cade Klubnik
Just a quick reminder that the junior is putting together the best season of his collegiate career. He's completed nearly 67% of his passes, thrown for 1,836 yards and tossed 20 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He's benefited from terrific protection from his offensive line, which has allowed him to be sacked just five times. He’s also found his groove as a runner as he's gained 227 yards with four touchdowns.
RB Phil Mafah
There are certainly running backs across the country that have bigger numbers than the senior, but he fits exactly what this offense needs and gets tough yards with every carry. He enters November with 682 yards and six touchdowns on 105 carries. That 6.5 yards per carry average is key. It's well above what coaches want and it's part of the reason Clemson doesn't have to deal with many long down-and-distance situations.
WR Antonio Williams
With the amount of injuries Clemson is dealing with in its receiving corps, having Williams around is of great benefit as they hit the home stretch of the season. The sophomore is healthy and is producing at a high level. He enters the Louisville game with 28 receptions for 393 yards and a team-high 5 touchdowns. He’s one of the best deep threats in the ACC.
Louisville
QB Tyler Shough
Did you know that when Shough started his collegiate career at Oregon that Klubnik was 14 years old? Fun fact. Shough is a “professional” collegiate quarterback at this point — highly experienced and playing in a quarterback-friendly offense. He’s thrown for 2,348 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. One thing he doesn’t do is run the ball like Klubnik.
RB Isaac Brown
Brown has a season going that looks remarkably like Mafah’s. Louisville’s top back has 649 yards and six touchdowns. He does have a slightly better per-carry average at 7.5 yards, with a season long of 77 yards. Duke Watson will probably spell him, but with the Cardinals desperate to get another ACC win, Brown will be the back Louisville will lean on in obvious run situations. He’s a deceptively good weapon in the passing game with 23 receptions.
WR Ja’Corey Brooks
Shough is experienced enough to distribute the football throughout the offense. But Brooks is the receiver he leans on in big situations — and his numbers back it up. He leads the Cardinals in all three major receiving categories with 44 catches, 799 yards and eight touchdowns. He also averages a team-best 18.2 yards per catch. He could be playing in the NFL one day. But on Saturday he has the potential to give the Clemson secondary fits.