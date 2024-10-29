Three Biggest Keys for Clemson Tigers to Defeat Louisville Cardinals
The last time the Clemson Tigers played a game after a bye week things went great.
That was back in September. After their first bye week, the Tigers (6-1, 5-0 in ACC) blew out the NC State Wolfpack, 59-35. That was the second victory in the six-game winning streak that Clemson is riding into Saturday's game against the Louisville Cardinals, a contest set to start at 7:30 p.m. eastern on ESPN.
The Cardinals (5-3, 2-2) are coming off a 31-27 victory over Boston College, but they've only won two of their last five games. They're on the periphery of the ACC Championship game race, as the Cardinals are more of a spoiler than an actual contender.
But it only takes one win and a little chaos to change that. That's what the Cardinals are hoping for against the Tigers, a team they've never beaten in eight tries.
So how does Clemson win this game? Here are three keys to the contest that could lead to the Tigers’ seventh straight win.
Get On the Board Early
Clemson has one of the highest-scoring offenses in college football (42 ppg) and during this six-game winning streak, the Tigers have gotten off to great starts early in the game.
Well, that is, except for the past two games. Against both Wake Forest and Virginia, the Tigers started slowly before running away with the game. Against Wake Forest it was a 28-point second quarter that set them up for a 49-14 win. Against Virginia it was a 21-point third quarter that helped them to a 48-31 victory.
Louisville has proven time and again this season that it knows how to put points on the board. For the Tigers, they can't afford another slow start against Louisville, which has a penchant for big plays down the field.
This is a game where quarterback Cade Klubnik and the rest of the offense have to get off to a quick start and put the Cardinals on their heels.
Slow Down Shough
Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football. He's seen just about anything a quarterback can see.
The Texas Tech transfer has taken to head coach Jeff Brohm's offense and put together some of the best numbers in the country. He's thrown for 2,348 yards, completed 64.3% of his passes, and has 20 touchdowns against five interceptions. When the Cardinals need a big play they turn the football over to him.
The Clemson secondary has done a really good job of limiting the effectiveness of downfield throws all season. While they're not creating a lot of interceptions, they are defending a lot of passes. The Tigers’ secondary must have another quality game on Saturday.
Defend the Run
This is one of those games where Clemson running back Phil Mafah might have an equal. He has emerged as one of the best backs in the ACC with 682 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. But the Cardinals have a running back that could make a difference in this game too.
Isaac Brown is having a nearly identical season to Mafah, as he has 649 yards and six touchdowns on 86 carries. He's not handling the football quite as much, but he's just as effective.
That puts pressure on the Clemson run defense. The Tigers have the No. 46 run defense in the country, as they’ve given up 130 yards per game. That isn’t that much better than the Louisville run defense, which is ranked No. 59 and has given up 136.2 yards per game.
This game could come down to which defense defends the run better.