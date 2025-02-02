Clemson Tigers Offer Intriguing Top Overall Recruit from Pennsylvania
The Clemson Tigers have had a busy offseason so far with the program working hard on the recruiting trail.
After a strong campaign in 2024, the Tigers are looking to build off that success and get the program back to a national championship.
This offseason has started well for Clemson and expectations are going to be high because of it. Junior quarterback Cade Klubnik will be returning for his senior year, which was arguably the most important thing for the program to hear after the season.
Last season, Klubnik totaled 3,639 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and just six interceptions. With statistics like that, the talented young quarterback will be coming into his senior season as a Heisman candidate and one of the best players in the country.
In addition to Klubnik returning, the Tigers will also have their top three receivers back, along with four starters from the offensive line. Overall, the offensive side of the ball is going to be fun to watch in 2025 with all of the talent that is there.
On defense, Dabo Swinney addressed the struggles of the unit by bringing in one of the top defensive coordinators in the country Tom Allen from the Penn State Nittany Lions. Allen helped coach the Nittany Lions to having one of the best units in the country and they reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.
As Allen is getting situated with his new team, he isn't actively recruiting yet. But, the staff is, and it seems just his coming to the program is helping attract some more talent who were interested in Penn State during his time there.
One of those recruits is wide receiver/defensive back Joey O’Brien. The talented dual-threat recruit is one of the top-rated recruits in the country, and he recently received an offer from Clemson.
As the 50th-ranked recruit in the country, O’Brien has plenty of offers from the top schools, and he can add the Tigers to the list as well.
The talented player was very good on both sides of the ball in his junior year, and it will be interesting to see what position he focuses on as a senior, and potentially in college as well. Travis Hunter has made playing on both sides of the ball possible, but time will tell if O’Brien is that caliber of player.
Overall, the Tigers continue to work hard on the recruiting trail and it is good to see them in the mix for some of the best recruits in the country.