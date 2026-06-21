Clemson Tigers Offer No. 1 Linebacker in 2028 Class

While the Clemson Tigers are still looking to put the finishing touches on a top-15 recruiting class, the staff has already set its sights on the next cycle, evaluating talent and extending offers in recent weeks.

Last Wednesday, linebacker Tahj “TJ” Gray announced via social media that he had received an offer from the Clemson Tigers. He is the 17th prospect to receive an offer from the program in the 2028 class.

Gray is rated a five-star talent and ranks as the No. 24 overall player, the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 2 recruit in the state of New Jersey, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound backer has been renowned as one of the best prospects in the class since his freshman year.

While Gray finished with just 27 tackles, three for a loss, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery on the season, he impressed at the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl, with 247Sports naming him as a top performer.

He consistently traveled to programs around the country for visits, with Penn State being his first-ever back in October 2024, which doesn’t come as a surprise considering the Nittany Lions were his third offer.

Following season’s end, he took unofficial visits to Rutgers, LSU, Georgia, Penn State and Notre Dame in the spring and summer of 2025.

By the beginning of his sophomore year, he already boasted nearly 30 offers, including from schools such as Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Texas A&M, Oregon and Tennessee, among others.

This past season for St. Joseph Regional, Gray proved why he was a five-star talent, totaling 102 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, four sacks, four pass deflections and one forced fumble en route to leading the Green Knights to a NJSIAA Non-Public A State Championship victory.

Following Gray’s breakout sophomore campaign, he gained nearly 20 more offers, including from schools such as Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Oklahoma.

In recent months, he’s taken trips to Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia Tech, Clemson, and, most recently, Auburn.

As it stands, Penn State and Notre Dame seem to be out front in his recruitment, with both schools the only ones to have hosted him for two visits so far.

Something of note, though, is that Gray might end up being a package deal with his brother, Chaz, who was offered by Clemson in May but committed to Washington at the beginning of June.

In an interview with Blue and Gold Illustrated’s Kyle Kelly, Tahj said it’s “50/50” whether that will happen, but it’s far from guaranteed.

“We all have different paths,” he said. “If playing with him can be an option, and playing with him happens, that’s definitely a blessing. The Lord will take us where we need to be.”