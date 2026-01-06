The Clemson Tigers are continuing their hunt for the 2026 roster through the transfer portal, sending an offer to a lineman from the SEC.

Tennessee defensive lineman Jamal Wallace confirmed an offer that he received from head coach Dabo Swinney's program on his social media, revealing that he will have an official visit to the Tigers on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 313-pound transfer saw time with the Volunteeers, playing in nine games with 78 snaps in 2025. He played 30 snaps in 2024, recording a total of seven tackles, according to ESPN. He will have one year of eligibility remaining, wherever he ends up next.

Before the two seasons that he spent at Tennessee, Wallace came up through the JUCO route, playing his freshman and sophomore seasons at Sierra College, located in northern California. Over those two seasons, he recorded 45 tackles, 11 for a loss and 3.5 sacks in his tenure with the program. He had a standout sophomore season, leading to his transfer to the SEC.

OV with @ClemsonFB tomorrow !!! — Jamal wallace (@loswolf11) January 6, 2026

Wallace will look to bring veteran experience while being an important piece to the Tigers' defensive line. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen's defense has lost plenty of pieces to the NFL Draft and the portal. Both starters, Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart, declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, while others like Stephiylan Green and Caden Story entered the transfer portal to seek better opportunities.

The Kansas City, Missouri, native is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining. He is a three-star transfer prospect, according to On3. He is the No. 74 defensive lineman in this transfer cycle.

Swinney has made the defensive tackle position one of his main emphases for this offseason, also speaking with others like Josh Hough, Kourtney Kelly, Malik Blocton, and Markus Strong. Hough and Kelly are on a visit on Tuesday, while Clemson looks to lock in the other two for a visit to put its hat in the ring.

The Clemson head coach has taken a former JUCO product before through the portal, acquiring wide receiver Tristan Smith last season. Smith provided an impact on the Tiger offense last season, and perhaps Swinney has the same idea with Wallace.

Other schools that are interested in Wallace include Cincinnati, Kansas, UNLV, South Florida, Mississippi State, Oregon State and Purdue. However, according to his social media, Clemson is the only school that have locked in an official visit.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with the incoming transfers, and other departures within the program, through the transfer portal tracker.