Clemson Among Top Options for Auburn Transfer Defensive Tackle

The Clemson Tigers' activity in the transfer portal continues to expand along the defensive front as the staff evaluates options to bolster their interior line ahead of the 2026 season.

This past Monday, Auburn defensive tackle Malik Blocton announced the five schools he is currently focused on, with Clemson included among his top options, as first reported by JGPCFB on X. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Former Auburn Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton is currently focused on LSU, Texas A&M, Clemson, Ole Miss, & Alabama, he tells me.



The 6’3”, 290 lb DL played in all 12 games (8 starts) this past season and has totaled 33 tackles & 2 sacks in his Auburn career.



The 6-foot-3 bruiser enters the transfer portal rated as a three-star prospect, ranking as the No. 151 overall player and the No. 16 defensive lineman, according to On3 rankings.

While no visit has been scheduled at this time, the connection adds another layer to Clemson's increasingly active portal approach under defensive coordinator Tom Allen. Blocton now marks the sixth interior defensive lineman that the Tigers staff has reached out to since the portal opened four days ago.

Who is Malik Blocton?

Blocton was a late riser who showed steady production during his first three seasons at Pike Road High School before breaking out as a senior, racking up 118 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, one interception, and two fumble recoveries.

Though rated as a three-star prospect, Blocton attracted significant interest from top programs, picking up offers from Oregon, Alabama, Texas, among several others.

Similar to former teammate Donovan Starr, who is also in the transfer portal and visiting Clemson next week, Blocton was on the Tigers' radar during his high school recruitment. He made an unofficial visit in October 2022 and earned an offer on the same day, but the relationship never developed further. He ultimately committed to Auburn, signing as part of the 2024 class.

After arriving early in January of 2024, Blocton got straight to work and carved out a role as a rotation piece on the defensive line as a true freshman. He exceeded expectations and was an immediate impact for the Tigers, recording 16 tackles, four for a loss and 1.5 sacks across 300+ snaps en route to being named a Freshman All-American by ESPN.

Starting alongside five-star true freshman Malik Autry on the interior this past season, Blocton put up similar production to his freshman campaign of 18 tackles, 4.5 for a loss, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sacks. However, following the dismissal of his head coach, Hugh Freeze, and a disappointing season overall, the sophomore decided to enter the transfer portal.

That decision has quickly made Blocton a relevant name for programs seeking proven interior help, including Clemson. Not only does he bring the type of frame the Tigers have traditionally valued along the interior line, but his SEC experience adds another layer of appeal as Clemson and Tom Allen look to supplement a young defensive tackle room with proven competition.

With Vic Burley, Amare Adams, Hevin Brown-Shuler and Makhi Williams-Lee currently the only defensive tackles returning to defensive tackles coach Nick Eason's room, the rising junior would represent a significant addition to Clemson's portal efforts in the defensive trenches.

