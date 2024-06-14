Clemson Tigers One Of Select Teams With Solid CFP Chances
With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams this season, the Clemson Tigers have a better shot than ever before of reaching the playoff.
But how good are their chances?
Recently, ESPN released its Football Power Index percentages, which were meant to project which programs have the best chance to reaching the CFP.
In the context of the list, the Tigers were just outside the Top 12, with a 27% chance of making the CFP. But, within the context of all of FBS — which includes 134 teams — the Tigers were in select company.
Clemson was one of 18 teams that were above the 20% line. All of them were teams in power conferences, and the Florida State Seminoles — who were left out of last year’s CFP in spite of winning the ACC at 13-0 — were the only ACC team with a higher percentage at 36%.
In fact, the Seminoles and the Tigers were the only two full ACC members that, right now, are above 20%. Notre Dame, which has a partnership with the ACC for football and is a full member in all other sports, is well above both at 60%.
It speaks to the potential that, even with a 12-team playoff, the loser of the conference title game may be concerned about hearing its name called when the final field is released.
Georgia, which has won of the last three national championships, has the best FPI to reach the CFP at 79%. The Bulldogs are followed by Oregon at 76%, Texas at 68% and Ohio State at 67%.
After Notre Dame it was Penn State at 59%, Alabama at 57%, Missouri at 37.3%, Tennessee at 36.9% and Oklahoma at 36.6%.
In between Florida State and Clemson was Michigan at 29%. The other teams above 20% included LSU at 25%, Kansas at 24%, Kansas State at 21%, Texas A&M at 21% and Ole Miss at 21%.
Clemson is no stranger to the CFP.
The Tigers made the second-most appearances in the CFP in the four-team playoff era, which started with the 2014 season. Only Alabama, with eight, has made more. The playoff expands to 12 teams this year.
Clemson won the national championship at the end of the 2016 and 2018 seasons, while reaching the championship game at the end of the 2015 and 2019 seasons.
But Clemson hasn’t been back to the CFP since that 2020 season.