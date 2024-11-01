Clemson Tigers Pass Rush Challenged to Bring Louisville Quarterback Down
The Clemson Tigers haven't had much to worry about since week one of this season but could be handed their biggest test since then this weekend.
In previewing the looming matchup against the Louisville Cardinals, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick highlighted a particular side of the ball for the Tigers to prepare for.
"Tyler Shough has been one of the most improved quarterbacks in college football this season. The biggest reason for that jump is how good the redshirt senior has been when he has time in the pocket. His 92.4 passing grade when kept clean trails only Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders among FBS signal-callers," said the writer. "When under pressure, Shough has a 62.3 passing grade with as many turnover-worthy plays (six) as big-time throws. Louisville’s offensive line has been below-average in protecting the quarterback this year, playing 111th in pressure rate allowed (36.4%)."
The Clemson defensive line will have to step up and be better than just average at getting to the quarterback in this one. As a group, they are currently tied at No. 38 in the country with the Florida Gators.
T.J. Parker currently leads all Tigers defenders with 10 total pressures with five of them going for sacks.
He had a breakout freshman season and while he has been fine, he hasn't really improved either. Consistency has also been an issue. He has had two or fewer pressures in four of the seven games he has played in.
The next two players with the most pressures are actually off-ball linebackers, which is not a great sign.
Barrett Carter, booking 10 pressures on the year, has been the slightly more disruptive player. He has had three sacks and batted down two passes at the line.
Carter is a team leader that many thought should have declared for the draft last year. It's hard to imagine where the defense would be without him right now.
Wade Woodaz is the other linebacker with 10 pressures, living up to increased importance in the front seven.
Perhaps the most disappointing player in terms of pass rush has been Peter Woods. While Woods has been great in run defense again this season, he hasn't progressed or even matched pace from what he looked like last year when pressuring the quarterback.
If Clemson hopes to keep their winning streak alive, they'll need their talented defenders to live up to expectations when going against a struggling offensive line.