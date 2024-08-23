Clemson Tigers Standout Peter Woods Receiving Guidance from Former Star
One of the players who the Clemson Tigers are going to be relying upon a lot defensively this season is defensive lineman Peter Woods. A five-star recruit in the 2023 class, Woods’ numbers didn’t jump off the page as a freshman, but it was clear that he belonged.
He appeared in 12 games last season, recording 26 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss with one forced fumble. Woods was on the field for only 300 defensive snaps last season, which limited the impact he was able to provide.
But, when he was out there, his presence was felt. He recorded an overall PFF grade of 87.6, with a run defense grade of 88.6 and a pass-rushing grade of 75.9.
With an increased role, if Woods can retain that level of production when it comes to grades, the box score will reflect it. He is also going to be playing on the edge more, which should lead to more opportunities to rack up counting stats such as sacks and tackles for loss.
It is a transition that former Clemson star Christian Wilkins knows about. A first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2019 NFL Draft, No. 13 overall, Wilkins cashed in this offseason as a free agent.
He took full advantage of the defensive tackle market boom, agreeing to a four-year, $110 million deal. Like so many former Tigers players, Wilkins was present on campus over the summer.
Woods took full advantage of all the meetings he had with Wilkins. He revealed during an appearance on the ACC Network Road Show what he has learned from Wilkins, leaning on him for guidance.
“Obviously, those guys come back and visit during the summer. So I kind of knew that was going to be a thing for me going into the season. I leaned on him (Wilkins) a lot for guidance. Same year, same phase of college football. So it was really big, just knowing that I had somebody who has done it before at the same level and he’s doing it at the next level as well.”
Woods and the Clemson players are fortunate to have such an incredible group of former players to lean on. The Tigers have been stellar on the defensive end throughout Dabo Swinney’s tenure with the team and that looks like it will continue in 2024.
Heading into the campaign, Woods is a player to keep an eye on. He was named to several preseason award watchlists and is regarded as one of the best defensive players in the nation.