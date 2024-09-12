Clemson Tigers 2025 Commit Would Fix One Clear Hole on Current Roster
The Clemson Tigers season has had it's ups-and-downs already, but one thing that's clearly wrong is the pass rush. An incoming commit might not fix the problem immediately, but he does have a lot of promise for the future.
As Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report searched for commits from the Class of 2025 that would make an impact if they could play right away, future Tigers edge rusher commit Ari Watford was a candidate.
"The 4-star from Norfolk, Virginia, already has a college-ready body at 6'5", 220 pounds with the frame to add another 30 pounds of bulk. But his speed off the edge is something you can't teach," said Shepard. "This is not a deep cycle for the position, which usually has a bunch of difference-makers, which makes Watford's pledge to Clemson even better. He is a guy who can fortify that need next season, and he could do the same this year if allowed."
The Tigers' pass rush has left a bit to be desired, averaging just one sack per game so far. Pro Football Focus has them graded as the 109th school in the country so far.
If they want to claw back into the playoff picture, they'll need some players to step up, especially with the commit not actually able to come back this season.
For the future, though, it looks like Watford could challenge for a role right out of the gate at Clemson.
He is the No. 51 overall player in his class per the 247sports composite rankings. He's the best player in Virginia and the No. 3 edge rusher as well.
Watford committed to the Tigers back in January and has not wavered since. He was approached and offered scholarships to a number of the top schools, but chose Clemson in the end.
Pairing his speed with the size and athleticism that Peter Woods brings to the table could be a nightmare for defenses next season.
Woods got the Tigers' first sack of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs and is the only player that plays on the outside to log a sack. Defensive tackle Stephiylan Green is the only other on the team with a sack.
Until Watford does become eligible next season, someone other than Woods is going to have to break out of a slump.