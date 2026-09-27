Clemson Tigers' PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Their Week 4 Road Win Over Cal

This past Saturday, the Clemson Tigers traveled over 2,500 miles to face off against the California Golden Bears, where they left with a 24-10 win to secure the program's second ACC win of the 2026 season.

That said, let's take a look at the PFF grades for each player who saw action yesterday; snap counts will be in parentheses next to the player grades.

Offense

LT Brayden Jacobs: 75.7 (74) C Harris Sewell: 73.5 (74) LG Gavin Blanchard: 73.4 (57) RT Collin Sadler: 72.5 (74) RB Gideon Davidson: 68.3 (38) WR Tyler Brown: 68.0 (49) TE Olsen Patt-Henry: 67.4 (52) RT Easton Ware: 65.0 (7) WR Bryant Wesco Jr.: 64.3 (64) RB Jarvis Green: 64.0 (21) RB Chris Johnson Jr.: 63.9 (15) RG Grant Wise: 60.9 (12) WR Gordon Sellars III: 60.0 (4) RG Tucker Kattus: 60.0 (2) WR Chris Denson: 60.0 (1) WR T.J. Moore: 58.8 (67) WR Tristan Smith: 58.2 (4) RG Ronan O'Connell: 57.9 (57) TE Logan Brooking: 57.0 (3) WR JuJu Preston: 54.9 (2) TE Christian Bentancur: 52.6 (46) RG Elyjah Thurmon: 46.3 (17) QB Tait Reynolds: 42.7 (74)

If you can't tell, the run game was the key factor in this win, with Clemson logging 255 rushing yards at 5.2 yards per carry. Sophomore running back Gideon Davidson was excellent in the contest, carrying the ball 22 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. This is now his second consecutive 100-yard performance.

+150 YDs for Gideon Davidson 👏@DavidsonGideon ran for 159 YDs and 2 TDs on 22 carries. Heading into the game, Davidson had 187 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries through the first three games@ClemsonFB | @ClemsonTigers | #ALLIN | @DrPepper pic.twitter.com/YV4y4KqROQ — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 26, 2026

Jarvis Green impressed as well, logging seven carries for 31 yards, earning praise from head coach Dabo Swinney following the contest.

"It's not going to show up big on the stat sheet, but man, you talk about some tough yards, tough, really dirty yards," he said. "He brings a lot to the table and is a good complement for us."

Of course, none of this works without the offensive line, and the grades reflect that as all starters allowed zero sacks. Notably, redshirt freshman Gavin Blanchard logged 57 snaps in place of starter Elyjah Thurmon, who went down with what Swinney called a "short-term" injury. Blanchard succeeded in his first major action, allowing just one pressure.

Tait Reynolds struggled heavily to begin the game, throwing an interception on the first drive of the game and fumbling the ball, which was recovered and scored by the Golden Bears' defense. While growing pains are inevitable, there needs to be a lot smarter decision-making by the true freshman heading into next weekend against No. 4 Miami.

Consequently, the passing game suffered, totaling just 12 receptions for 108 yards. Senior Tyler Brown led the way with three catches for 29 yards. T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr. accounted for half of the receptions (6) and nearly half of the receiving yards (46). Wesco executed in the return game, though, taking a punt back for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

.@Bryantwesco19 breaks free 😤



65 yards to the 🏡



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/zTePpqIEte — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 26, 2026

Heading into the Tigers' toughest contest of the season against the Hurricanes, I don't expect to see much change out of the offense, considering the win. However, depending on the severity of Thurmon's injury, Blanchard may get his first career start next week at left guard.

Defense

CB Ashton Hampton: 81.4 (59) DE Will Heldt: 80.0 (45) LB CJ Kubah-Taylor: 76.6 (6) S Corey Myrick: 72.9 (59) DE Jahiem Lawson: 70.4 (42) DT Champ Thompson: 70.3 (16) CB Donovan Starr: 69.4 (17) LB Sammy Brown: 68.6 (54) S Ronan Hanafin: 67.5 (59) CB Elliot Washington II: 67.4 (53) S Jerome Carter III: 66.9 (59) DE London Merritt: 66.4 (32) LB Kobe McCloud: 66.4 (7) DT Andy Burburija: 64.6 (12) DE Darien Mayo: 60.3 (40) DT Amare Adams: 58.2 (28) LB Jeremiah Alexander: 58.1(26) DE CJ Wesley: 55.2 (6) DL Caden Story: 53.0 (11) DT Vic Burley: 50.4 (4) CB Branden Strozier: 49.6 (6) LB Fletcher Cothran: 46.1 (8)

As mentioned in our post-game instant takeaways, the secondary continues to be as advertised.

Projected first-rounder Ashton Hampton held Cal's receivers to just two receptions for 10 yards while totaling three pass breakups. Regardless of the grade, Penn State transfer Elliot Washington also performed elite, allowing one reception for nine yards in addition to picking off Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele twice.

Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele is picked off by Elliot Washington II for the 2nd time pic.twitter.com/tzWu9NSc3W — wok (@wokdior) September 26, 2026

Auburn transfer Donovan Starr made his first start in place of Corian Gipson, who was out with an undisclosed injury. He proved he belonged in only 14 coverage snaps, making two tackles while allowing zero targets.

Junior safety duo Corey Myrick and Jerome Carter led the team in tackles with eight apiece. Myrick currently sits fourth in the ACC for tackles (35) and fourth in the country for tackles by a safety. Hybrid safety Ronan Hanafin totaled six tackles in the contest and had his best game yet in coverage, allowing just one of three targets for four yards.

Star linebacker Sammy Brown continues to be a tackle machine alongside Myrick, racking up eight tackles, with half for a loss. While he missed a few throughout the contest, he still sits fifth in the conference for tackles with 33.

Cal's run game wasn't particularly strong heading into this past weekend, and the Tigers proved that, holding the Golden Bears to just 86 rushing yards on 27 touches (3.2 yards per carry).

The defensive line led that charge, with starting defensive ends Will Heldt and Jahiem Lawson combining for five tackles, half for a loss and seven quarterback hurries. Backup London Merritt continued to show why he's been earning more playing time, logging five tackles, one and a half for a loss, two hurries and his first sack of the season.

With defensive tackle co-starter Devarrick Woods out due to a minor injury, sophomore edge rusher Darien Mayo slid over to the inside for most of the day. Swinney said they have a package with Mayo inside, so he's comfortable enough to play there, but he also wants to "get his best players on the field."

"I thought he flashed a few times," he said post-game. "I mean, he probably had one missed tackle in the backfield. I thought he did a nice job of getting penetration and getting back there. He just didn't make the play, but we love Mayo… I mean, he's 6'7. He's big ole' dude. He can do a lot, so, yeah, just trying to create some more depth there."

Clemson experimented with rotations behind Mayo and Amare Adams, with Champ Thompson receiving more snaps than JUCO transfer Andy Buburija for the first time this season. In limited action, both turned in their best games of the season — Thompson logging two tackles and half a sack, Burburija a tackle and a pass deflection.

Similar to the offense, I don't see much changing next week unless Gipson and Woods are both good to go. In that case, they'll likely return to their starting roles. However, I expect the Tigers to continue experimenting with their interior defensive line rotations.

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