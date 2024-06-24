Clemson Tigers Potential 2026 QB Target Speaks Out About Visit
The Clemson Tigers have already seen one of their top 2026 quarterback targets commit elsewhere. Brady Hart opted to take his talents to the Michigan Wolverines recently.
Tait Reynolds is another name to keep an eye on in 2026. However, there is name that is worth keeping a close eye on.
Femi Babalola, a young quarterback from Tennessee, could become a target for Clemson. He has been in camp twice with Dabo Swinney and the coaching staff, which obviously shows some level of interest.
Babalola is starting to generate quite a bit of interest around the nation. He opened up about feeling like more schools are taking a look at him.
“This year is a lot different than last year. Because of how much I’ve grown throughout the season and this offseason, I feel like the eyes are on me a lot more this season and at these college camps. I mean, it was fun to be able to compete and just learn new things.”
Following his most recent workout with Clemson, the 2026 quarterback prospect revealed what Tigers' offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has told him.
“I talked to Garrett Riley. He said that all I did from the camp is help myself out from a recruiting standpoint and I don’t need to change anything. Just keep doing what I’m doing.”
Riley also gave him some pointers on how to continue improving his game.
“Just some consistency with my throwing form. Just little things to help me better myself.”
Finally, Babalola opened up about what it would mean to receive an offer from Clemson in the future.
“It would mean a lot. Just having the opportunity to play college football, any opportunity I get, when that happens I am going to be ecstatic.”
While there is no concrete interest from Clemson in securing a commitment from Babalola, he is clearly making an impression on the coaching staff.
Depending on what ends up happening with the 2026 class, it's possible that the Tigers will throw an offer at him. It's clear that he would love to have the chance to play college football at Clemson.
Babalola is going to be a name to monitor in the coming weeks and months. With hard work and improvement, he could find himself with an opportunity to play for the Tigers.