Clemson Tigers Projected to Land Four-Star Receiver
This past Friday, the Clemson Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney extended an offer to then-2028 wideout Trey Wimbley — and in that same announcement, he revealed his decision to reclassify to the 2027 class.
Wimbley is rated as a high-end four-star recruit, ranking as the No. 51 player in the country, the No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 2 prospect in South Carolina. He holds eight other offers, with Ole Miss and SMU being his only other Power Four options so far.
Interestingly, just one day after receiving his offer from Clemson, Wimbley picked up a crystal ball prediction from Clemson Insider Corey Fravel projecting him to end up in Tiger town. This prediction isn't a shot in the dark whatsoever for the Tigers as the talented wideout has unofficially visited Clemson three different times this year (LSU, Syracuse and SMU).
Not to mention, he plays right in Clemson's backyard at D.W. Daniel High School, a program well-known for its Clemson pipeline. Three players on the current roster (DE Jahiem Lawson, CB/WR Misun Kelley and OL Seth Corontzes) came through Daniel, and more are on the way. Wimbley's teammate, 2027 cornerback Christian Chancellor Jr., committed to the Tigers in July of this year shortly after picking up his offer.
With his recruitment heating up, the 6-foot receiver's play has matched the buzz. As a freshman on varsity last season, Wimbley immediately broke out and flashed glimpses of his elite talent, tallying 28 receptions for 583 yards and eight touchdowns — almost 21 yards per reception. His impressive freshman debut earned him spots on the All-County and All-Region teams.
This past season, Wimbley nearly doubled his numbers across the board for the Lions, taking over the role as the No. 1 receiver on the team and hauling in 57 catches for 1,072 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He also returned a lot more as a sophomore. On 12 total return opportunities, the four-star recorded 288 total yards and took one punt into the endzone for a touchdown.
Daniel finished the season 10-2 and 6-0 in the region, entering the 2025 SCHSL 4A Playoffs as the No. 2 seed. However, they would be upset in the second round by No. 7 seed Camden, falling 52-14.
While he doesn't have a set date for his official commitment, if he is to pledge to the Tigers, he'd be joining an already impressive recruiting class that includes four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley, three-star linebacker Max Brown — brother of Sammy Brown — three-star safety Harrison Luke — son of Clemson OL coach Matt Luke — and his teammate, three-star cornerback Christian Chancellor Jr.