Four-Star Defensive Back Places Clemson Tigers in Top 10

As spring approaches, recruits across the country are locking in official visits and narrowing down their lists — and the Clemson Tigers are right in the mix.

Most recently, 2027 defensive back Jayden Aparicio-Bailey placed Clemson in his top 10 finalists, alongside multiple successful programs such as Ohio State , Georgia , Alabama , Ole Miss and Texas .

The 6-foot-2 safety is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 76 player nationally, the No. 7 player at his position and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama, according to Rivals rankings .

The Tigers and Dabo Swinney have been in contact with Aparicio-Bailey since early June 2025 , hosting him for a school camp, and subsequently offered him a scholarship two weeks later.

He then came down for an unofficial visit for Clemson's season-opener against LSU , and was visited by Clemson staff in late January. He's currently scheduled to return to campus on March 7 for the program's annual Elite Retreat.

However, the Tigers aren't the only finalist that he's been in constant contact with.

Georgia — one of his earliest major offers — has set the tone, making eight visits since extending it. Auburn has been just as steady, emerging as one of his most persistent recruiters with six trips dating back to last summer. Clemson's in-state rival, South Carolina , has also stayed heavily involved with the talented defensive back, logging five visits of their own.

Right now, he's trending toward Georgia, as Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Bulldogs a 36.9% chance to land him. Clemson trails the SEC program, sitting at a 12.4% chance.

The elite safety has attended Oak Mountain High School for the past three years and has been on the varsity team since his sophomore year. Aparicio-Bailey made an immediate impact for the Eagles in 2024 , totaling 28 tackles, two interceptions and one pass deflection across eight games.

This past season, he played both sides of the ball for the first time in his young career, catching 13 passes for 256 receiving yards and two touchdowns while boasting career-highs defensively of 40 tackles, four pass deflections, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

However, after two straight seasons of missing the playoffs with Oak Mountain, Aparicio-Bailey has transferred to Prattville, where he'll finish out his high school career. The program is coming off a strong season, finishing inside the state's top 15 rankings last year.