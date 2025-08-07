Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik Joins Davey O'Brien Award Watchlist
via Davey O'Brien Award Foundation
FORT WORTH, Texas (Aug. 7, 2025) — The Davey O’Brien Foundation unveiled the 2025 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List today, a group that includes three dozen of the nation’s top returning college quarterbacks.
Clemson Tigers signal-caller Cade Klubnik is sure to be on the shortlist of nominees as the season wears on. He made the initial list released on Thursday.
Klubnik passed for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns against just 6 interceptions last season.
2025 Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List
Drew Allar, Penn State, Sr., 6-5, 235, Medina, Ohio
Luke Altmyer, Illinois, Sr., 6-2, 205, Starkville, Miss.
Alonza Barnett III, JMU, Jr., 6-0, 217, Whitsett, N.C.
Rocco Becht, Iowa State, Jr., 6-1, 210, Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Carson Beck, Miami, Sr., 6-4, 220, Jacksonville, Fla.
Braylon Braxton, Southern Miss, Sr., 6-2, 230, Frisco, Texas
Devon Dampier, Utah, Jr., 5-11, 204, Phoenix, Ariz.
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado State, Jr., 6-2, 200, Aledo, Texas
Tucker Gleason, Toledo, Sr., 6-3, 245, Tampa, Fla.
Taylen Green, Arkansas, Sr., 6-6, 235, Lewisville, Texas
Josh Hoover, TCU, Jr., 6-2, 200, Heath, Texas
Blake Horvath, Navy, Sr., 6-2, 195, Hilliard, Ohio
Nico Iamaleava, UCLA, So., 6-6, 215, Long Beach, Calif.
Keyone Jenkins, FIU, Jr., 6-0, 190, Opa-Locka, Fla.
Kevin Jennings, SMU, Jr., 6-0, 192, Oak Cliff, Texas
Avery Johnson, Kansas State, Jr., 6-2, 192, Wichita, Kan.
Haynes King, Georgia Tech, Sr., 6-3, 215, Longview, Texas
Cade Klubnik, Clemson, Sr., 6-2, 205, Austin, Texas
DJ Lagway, Florida, So., 6-3, 247, Willis, Texas
Sam Leavitt, Arizona State, So., 6-2, 205, West Linn, Ore.
Maddux Madsen, Boise State, Jr., 5-10, 207, Lehi, Utah
Arch Manning, Texas, So., 6-4, 219, New Orleans, La.
John Mateer, Oklahoma, Jr., 6-1, 224, Little Elm, Texas
Owen McCown, UTSA, Jr., 6-1, 190, Rusk, Texas
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, Jr., 6-5, 225, Miami, Fla.
Darian Mensah, Duke, So., 6-3, 205, San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Chandler Morris, Virginia, Sr., 6-0, 192, Highland Park, Texas
Behren Morton, Texas Tech, Sr., 6-2, 210, Eastland, Texas
Miller Moss, Louisville, Sr., 6-2, 210, Los Angeles, Calif.
Maalik Murphy, Oregon State, Jr., 6-5, 234, Inglewood, Calif.
Parker Navarro, Ohio, Sr., 6-0, 205, Tempe, Ariz.
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, Sr., 6-1, 205, Lake Charles, La.
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt, Sr., 6-0, 207, Albuquerque, N.M.
Sawyer Robertson, Baylor, Sr., 6-4, 220, Lubbock, Texas
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, So., 6-3, 240, Florence, S.C.
Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati, Jr., 6-3, 235, Denton, Texas
Compiled by a subset of the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee, this year’s list was selected based on previous Division I career player performance as well as expectations heading into the 2025 college football season.
The preseason list features 16 seniors, 14 juniors and six sophomores. Six players – Drew Allar (Penn State), Blake Horvath (Navy), Kevin Jennings (SMU), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), John Mateer (Oklahoma) and Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt) – were semifinalists in 2024.
The Big 12 Conference leads all leagues with eight quarterbacks honored. The Big 12 is followed closely by the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference, both with seven.
The official Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 21, and will contain active quarterbacks from the Preseason Watch List, players honored as weekly Great 8 recipients through the season’s first eight weeks and any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee.
The 35-player Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2025 will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 28. For the fifth straight year, fan voting on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) will earn players bonus selection committee votes during the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting rounds. First-round fan voting will begin Oct. 28 following the QB Class announcement.
The list of semifinalists selected from the QB Class will be named on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 25). The 2025 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Friday, Dec. 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 49th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
