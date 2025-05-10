Clemson Tigers QB Predicted for First Round In Early NFL Mock Draft
The Clemson Tigers are no strangers to having star quarterbacks drafted by NFL teams during head coach Dabo Swinney's tenure.
Three overall have been selected, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, and Trevor Lawrence, after playing at the collegiate level for Swinney, with the latter two both going in the first round.
Watson and Lawrence both account for two of the program's three all-time quarterbacks to be taken in the first round, along with Steve Fuller in 1979, but the latest mock draft from CBS Sports may see another name added to that list next year.
After returning for his senior campaign, and a breakout performance last season, Cade Klubnik has been predicted to go to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 16th overall pick of the 2026 NFL draft.
Cade Klubnik Predicted To Pittsburgh Steelers In Recent Mock Draft
Klubnik, 21, is approaching his third year as the starting quarterback for the Tigers. After an average performance in his sophomore campaign that saw the gunslinger total 2,844 yards on 290-of-454 passing with 19 touchdowns to nine interceptions, and 182 yards rushing with four touchdowns on 125 attempts, he really turned on the production in 2024.
His junior season saw Klubnik breakout in a big way. The quarterback threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns on 308-of-486 passing with only six interceptions while adding 463 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 119 attempts.
Klubnik's performance played a big role in Clemson's success in 2024, and the quarterback helped lead the program to an Atlantic Coast Conference Championship and the College Football Playoffs. Their season would be cut short, however, in a 38-24 first-round loss to the Texas Longhorns.
Another big campaign is expected from Klubnik in 2025, his fourth year under Swinney. While this recent mock draft has the quarterback being selected with the 16th overall pick, it would not be surprising if he sneaks his way into the top 10 or even higher should he take another step forward in his development.
No matter what number Klubnik is taken, he is but another in a strong QB class set to hit the NFL in the 2026 draft. While all eyes may currently be on Arch Manning, Klubnik could potentially be the best of the bunch.