Clemson Tigers Star Pass Rusher Projected To Be Top-10 Pick in Recent NFL Mock Draft
The Clemson Tigers have an embarrassment of riches on their roster as they prepare for the 2025 college football season.
Analysts are already predicting them to be involved in the College Football Playoff for the second straight year because of how good the team looks on paper.
Offensively, Cade Klubnik returns at quarterback and will have his top three wide receivers from last year, Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, all back in the fold.
On the defensive side of the ball there is a new sheriff in town.
Tom Allen was hired away from the Penn State Nittany Lions to be the defensive coordinator, replacing Wes Goodwin.
He is inheriting an incredible unit that is loaded with talented players despite two key cogs from the 2024 team, linebacker Carter Barrett and safety R.J. Mickens, moving on and being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Three Clemson players were selected this year, with running back Phil Mafah joining them. There is a chance the Tigers match that number within the first 10 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft if things go in the fashion which Jordan Reid of ESPN has predicted they would in an early mock draft.
One of the players whom he has landing inside the top 10 is edge rusher T.J. Parker, whom some analysts believe will be in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick given the raw talent and potential he possesses.
How High Is T.J. Parker Going to Be Drafted?
In his mock draft, Reid doesn’t have him going No. 1 overall but he is the third defender off the board, and first edge rusher, landing with the Indianapolis Colts at No. 9.
“He is a versatile player capable of playing from multiple pre-snap alignments and stances, using his length as a run defender and closing speed in the pass rush,” Reid wrote.
Parker was a breakout performer for the Tigers in 2024, his second year with the program.
After totaling 32 tackles, with 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as a freshman, he saw a huge jump in production as a sophomore with 57 combined tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and an ACC-leading six forced fumbles.
Another jump similar to that and he will be a lock as one of the first defenders off the board.
He will be competing with his teammate and fellow defensive lineman Peter Woods, who came off the board at No. 3 in this mock draft.
Klubnik was the first player selected, landing with the Cleveland Browns in a massive trade up the board with the Tennessee Titans.