Clemson’s quarterback stayed true to his faith

The Book of Job in the Holy Bible is a story about a wealthy and God-fearing man who had a comfortable life and a large family. But Job’s faith in God was tested, as God allows the Devil to take everything away from Job to see if he stays true to his faith.

In the end, Job proves himself to be faithful and God rewards him by restoring his health, wealth and family.

Like Job, D.J. Uiagalelei’s faith was tested in 2021. After ripping through Boston College and Notre Dame in relief of Trevor Lawrence in 2020, expectations surrounding the former five-star quarterback were high.

Uiagalelei entered 2021 as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy and had businesses from all over the country wanting to sign him to an NIL deal. He ultimately signed sponsorships with Dr. Pepper and Bojangles, deals reportedly worth six figures.

But the expectations set for Uiagalelei never came to pass.

He was sacked seven times and threw a pick-six in Clemson’s season-opening loss to Georgia. He later suffered injuries to his knee and the index finger on his throwing hand.

It was not just Uiagalelei that was banged up through the course of the year. He lost seven scholarship players at wide receiver to either injury or the transfer portal. The offensive line was banged up all season, including senior starter Matt Bockhorst being lost for the year due to injury and reserve guard Paul Tchio leaving the team.

The offensive line had a different lineup almost every week, including in the Cheez-It Bowl. It was nearly half the season before Clemson settled on what they were going to do at running back.

“My word for this year, before this season even started, was ‘faith,’” the Clemson quarterback said after the 19th-ranked Tigers’ 20-13 victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl. “And to be able to pick that word, and just to be able to go through the whole season, after going through this season, I know exactly why that word, and why God gave me that word.”

But Uiagalelei stayed faithful, and after losing two of his four starts to begin the season, he bounced back by helping the Tigers win seven of their last eight games, including their final six.

“What he’s been through this year is going to make him better,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “His last four or five weeks. He’s been at his best. He hasn’t complained one time. Seven scholarship receivers. Who can survive that? Who can survive seven scholarship receivers out three games in a row and just keep finding a way?

“This guy here, he’s got the heart of a champion, unbelievable character, and just really, really proud of him.”

Uiagalelei’s numbers are not what Clemson people are accustomed to from the quarterback position. He completed just 55.6 percent of his 374 passes for 2,246 yards, the fewest yards by a starting quarterback, who played in all 13 games, since Cole Stoudt in 2014. He was also the first starter since Stoudt to throw more interceptions than touchdowns in a season. Both recorded nine touchdown passes and had 10 interceptions.

“We weren't very good around him early in the season. Because of that, his mistakes as a young player were magnified,” Swinney said. “Every young player at quarterback, I have had, has made mistakes, but we weren’t quite as good around him as we were with those other guys. But his process has been sped up because of that. His process of becoming a leader, his maturation, his toughness, his preparation, his attention, everything, man.”

Uiagalelei finished the year with one of his better performances of the season. In the Cheez-It Bowl, he completed 21 of 32 passes for 187 yards in Clemson’s win over the Cyclones.

“I’m just really proud of where he is and how he led and how he never flinched,” Swinney said. “He’s been in a skillet, in a frying pan all season long. And I’ve been right there with him, and he hasn’t flinched. He’s a winner. Just appreciate his leadership.”

Swinney also appreciates his quarterback’s faith.

“Faith is something that you don’t know, you can’t see, but you know you believe in your heart. Going through it, I know Jesus put me in this position to be able to go out there this season and put me through these trials and took me through these different struggles and just different challenges, and I thank Him for that,” Uiagalelei said. “I accepted the challenge and he’s made me a better person going through the season and learning the different life lessons going through it. It’s made me a better person and I know exactly what He did for me, so I’m thankful for that.”