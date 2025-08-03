Clemson Tigers RB Jarvis Green Ready for Texas TD to Springboard 2025
Clemson Tigers running back Jarvis Green arrived on campus with a lot of accolades, if not a lot of recruiting hype. The three-star running back boasted a resume out of Dutch Fork that spoke of a player that is typically rated significantly higher.
He was the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in South Carolina after racking up nearly 3,000 yards from scrimmage and 41 touchdowns as a senior. He redshirted in 2023 before battling injuries in 2024. He's hoping to avoid those pitfalls as fall camp opened for 2025.
"Just staying healthy," Green said this week of his top goals this season. "Last year, I had a couple injuries that kept me at least competing for a spot. So, me just staying healthy, trying to get my body right, slim down a little bit, and just try to stay healthy and be available to the team."
The time away from football has helped Green appreciate how much he missed it and pushed him through the offseason.
"It motivated me a lot, because I like to be out there, be with my teammates, be with my brothers, and me sitting out, taking a step back, gave me a different perspective of football," Green said of missing time last season.
The Tigers lost 2024 leading rusher Phil Mafah to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft, leaving a void with several players vying for carries this season. Running backs coach C.J. Spiller has preached togetherness this offseason, and Green seems to be buying in.
"Everything's been good, just learning the playbook, getting day by day, learning from coach Spiller, trying to get all the guys together and be a brotherhood. Just run the ball every day. Our motto in there is 'Tote the Rock', so we've got to just control it and just run it every day.
"I definitely think it's bringing the best out of all of us," Green said of the Tigers' competition at running back. "We're competitive as a group. We compete for each other, but at the end of the day, we're a brotherhood, we're always going to support whoever's that first guy to take the ball out. Everybody's pushing each other, and I think we're going good as a running back room out there in the fall camp."
While 2024 was pretty much a wash for Green, he picked the brightest spotlight to score his first Tigers' touchdown. After nearly two years of waiting, Green caught a 25-yard wheel route for a touchdown against Texas in the College Football Playoff.
"It definitely did," Green answered when asked if that game helped his confidence. "That touchdown against Texas definitely gave me a little mojo, let me know that I can be here, and I can play, and if I do the right things, maybe I can help this team out a little bit."
The Tigers hope to be playing a long schedule again in 2025, and they'll need good depth at running back to survive the grind of what could be an NFL-like 16-game season.
Getting Green healthy and competing in the running back room will definitely provide a boost, no matter who is going to "Tote the Rock."