Clemson Tigers Receiver Hints Appalachian State Game Saved Their Season
The Clemson Tigers came out of the gate stumbling against the Georgia Bulldogs, but then proceeded to blow out the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Lopsided games have people confused on how to view the team, but the players are feeling as confident as ever.
Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams spoke to the media this week about the mindset of the team after their differing performances and things seem to be trending in the right direction.
"We've got a lot of momentum, but we gotta handle the success just like how we handled the adversity of that first game. We came in with a chip on our shoulder that Monday, just ready to work and ready to get that feeling out of our chest," said Williams. "Just to see us finally do it in a game, like, we've been doing it all of camp against probably one of the best defenses in the country. I was disappointed in the first game. Now I just feel like we expect to win, we should expect to win [against] anybody we play."
As the season goes on, the performance against the Mountaineers seems to have lost a little bit of its muster. Appalachian State was blown out yet again by the South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday night, making the Clemson's blowout look ever so slightly less impressive in the grand scheme of things.
Still, it was an ever important win for the mindset of the team and to get them back into the good graces of the country after their horrid showing against the Bulldogs.
The win reminded everyone just how good the offense can be, now it is just about finding the consistency from week to week.
Williams himself didn't have the biggest game of his career, but a touchdown should keep him in good spirits as he tries to bounce back from a disappointing, injury-shortened 2023 campaign.
The redshirt sophomore entered the seasons as the most productive receiver on the team, even though he had less than 900 career receiving yards. Still, he is a team leader that is expected to have a big season.
He was one of the few bright spots of the offense against Georgia, coming down with six catches for 76 yards. He followed that up with three catches for 44 yards and a score against the Mountaineers.
Now, it's time to see if the Tigers can keep up the good vibes as they head into ACC play.