Clemson Tigers Star Receiver Opens Up About Overcoming Ego and Injury
The Clemson Tigers football team will need their wide receivers to be better this season if they want to compete, that starts with veterans that will see bigger roles than ever.
Antonio Williams had a solid freshman season, but an injury early into his sophomore campaign caused him to miss most of the year.
Williams now comes into the year with the responsibilities of a veteran receiver, but has only played one game since last October.
"My goal coming from last season... I felt in the Duke game that I just was sluggish. And I think it was partially just conditioning and my weight," said the redshirt sophomore. "Not saying that the strength coaches did anything wrong, I think it was just me just easing through from my freshman season."
He broke onto the scene with 56 catches for 604 yards and four touchdowns in his first year. He led the team in both catches and yards.
Even when he was healthy, he wasn't having the impact that many expected him to. He had just 17 catches for 192 yards over his first four games before suffering an injury that kept him out until the Gator Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats.
"I just felt like maybe I was just entitled and didn't work as hard because I thought it came easy to me. But just after sitting out last season I just wanted to get my body right," said the receiver. "I'm playing faster and staying in shape and trying to get in game shape before our first game."
Whereas some teams will have the advantage of playing a warmup game before the real games start, the Tigers open up play against the Georgia Bulldogs. Williams will need to be at his A-game before the start of that game.
"My sophomore year of high school, I was just hurt and it was kind of the same situation," reminisced the wide out. "I didn't have any offers, but then I just put this feeling inside of me that made me go out and make plays."
The 20-year-old will have a big chance to right whatever wrongs he feels are lingering early on. Clemson will need him all year long, though, as he is still the most productive receiver on the team.