Highest Graded Clemson Tigers Players From Disappointing Loss to Georgia
The Clemson Tigers had a very disappointing first game of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs, but not everyone on the team had a bad day.
Pro Football Focus recently released their weekly player grades for the first weekend of the season, and a couple of Tigers players has solid performances.
The highest graded player from Clemson came on the defensive side of the ball, as safety R.J. Mickens was given an above average grade of 72.6.
Coming to the Tigers as a part of the 2020 class, Mickens has been around for a while. He has also been a fairly consistent defensive back, so it's not too shocking that he was one of the best players on the field yet again.
He had five tackles and two passes broken up, mostly coming in the first half when the defense was having more success against the Bulldogs' offense.
He gave up two catches that went for a total of just 10 yards, being targeted four times.
Next up was another defensive player, someone who should be near the top every week.
Peter Woods lined up all over the defensive line, showcasing his versatility that earned himself a 72.4 grade.
Woods had five tackles, one going for a sack, and an additional quarterback hurry that was all classified as stops. He did miss a tackle, but that was technically still an improved rate from where he was last season.
He's built up high expectations for himself over the last few years of college and high school football, so anything less would have been disappointing.
Speaking of high expectations, wide receiver Antonio Williams was the third-highest rated player.
Williams is the most productive returning receiver and is coming off of a disappointing and injury-riddled season, so he's hoping to bounce back with a solid year this time around.
He got a nice start after being one of the few bright spots on the offense who had a rough day. Given a 70.3 grade, he was the only offensive player to get a 70 or higher.
The redshirt sophomore had six catches for 76 yards, by far the most productive receiver.
The next highest was Tyler Brown at 25 yards. Tight end Jake Briningstool was slightly better with 26 yards.
While the names at the top of the list for the Tigers weren't necessarily surprising, the grades were still a bit lower than most would expect and want.
Hopefully the team can bounce back in the upcoming game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.