Clemson Tigers Ride Fast Start Past ACC Rival Florida State Seminoles
The Clemson Tigers’ offense got off to a hot start and their defense dominated an undermanned Florida State offense to claim a 29-13 victory on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.
The No. 15 Tigers (4-1, 3-0 in ACC) held a 17-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back as Florida State (1-5, 1-4). Clemson remains at the top of the ACC as it prepares to travel to Wake Forest at noon next Saturday.
With the victory, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney won his 174th game as an ACC coach, passing Florida State legend Bobby Bowden at the top of the list.
The Seminoles started Brock Glenn at quarterback in place of starter — and former Clemson star — DJ Uiagalelei. He was out with a finger injury. He was on the sideline but his throwing hand was immobilized.
Without him, Glenn made his third career start and the Tigers dared him to try and beat them. Clemson did an incredible job on run defense, holding the Seminoles to 22 rushing yards and their lead back, Lawrance Toafili, to just 16 yards.
Without a running game, the Seminoles had to put the game in Glenn’s hands and while he finished with 228 passing yards and two touchdowns, he also threw an interception, which was picked by Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell, his second of the season.
It wasn’t all on Brock, though. Seminoles receivers dropped several catchable passes and a snap over Glenn’s head led to a 17-yard loss.
His second touchdown pass, a 12-yard strike to Ja’Khi Douglas with 9:36 left in the game cut Clemson’s lead to 23-13.
But Tigers running back Phil Mafah shook that off, as he broke a 59-yard run deep into Seminoles territory on the next drive to set up a 31-yard field goal by Nolan Hauser to push the lead to 13 points. Florida State never threatened, and Clemson atoned a bit for blowing last year’s matchup.
After a three-and-out to start the game, the Tigers scored on their next three possessions, contributing to that hot start. A 26-yard field goal by Hauser, followed by Cade Klubnik touchdown passes to Antonio Williams (57 yards) and T.J. Moore (23 yards) all game in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 17-0 lead.
The Seminoles did enough to stymie the Tigers and keep it reasonable, limiting them to four more field goals by Hauser. FSU also blocked two of Clemson’s field goal attempts.
Glenn gave FSU a glimmer of hope in the second quarter, leading the Seminoles’ only scoring drive of the first half, finishing it off with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Amaree Williams with 11:11 left to cut the lead to 17-7. It was as close as the Seminoles got.
Klubnik finished with 235 passing yards and no interceptions. Phil Mafah rushed for 154 yards and Klubnik added 62 yards. Bryant Wesco Jr. led the Tigers with four receptions and Williams had 84 yards receiving.