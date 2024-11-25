Clemson Tigers Senior Tight End Projected To Be Solid NFL Prospect
The Clemson Tigers are getting set for a massive game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, and some of their players will be using this as an opportunity to showcase their skills for the next level.
It has been a really strong season for the Tigers in 2024. With a (9-2) record overall and a (7-1) record in the ACC, Clemson will be hoping for one more signature win to help strengthen their case to make the College Football Playoff.
While for quite some time, it appeared like the ACC was only going to have one team in the 12-team field, recent upsets in the SEC might have changed that.
Now, Week 14 is going to be a massive one with a lot on the line for Clemson’s season.
One of the players to keep an eye on is tight end Jake Briningstool. Recently, the Bleacher Report Scouting Department had some high praise for Briningstool’s ability to play at the next level.
“The 6'6" Briningstool is a tall flex tight-end prospect with plus-athleticism to create mismatches in the passing game. He can stride past certain defenders and outjump others at the catch point. The passing game is where his bread is buttered, but run blocking is the weakest aspect of his game. Briningstool struggles to secure blocks at the point of attack when called upon as a traditional in-line option. His overall skill set and abilities are fitting for a mid-Day 2 prospect.”
The senior tight end sat out in the most recent win against The Citadel Bulldogs, but he should be a full go against the Gamecocks.
So far this season, the big tight end has totaled 38 receptions, 403 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns. For the last two years, Briningstool has been a solid contributor on offense for the Tigers.
When looking at what he might be able to do at the next level, he could be a solid prospect. While the senior likely won’t be a superstar, he’s got the size to compete at the next level at 6’6” and 240lbs.
With nearly 1,000 receiving yards in the last two seasons combined, he has been a solid safety valve for Cade Klubnik in the passing offense.
Since the Tigers will have a couple of games left between the matchup with South Carolina and at the very least a Bowl Game, Briningstool will have the chance to continue to prove what he can do on the field.