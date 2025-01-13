Clemson Tigers Set To Hire New Defensive Coordinator From Major Big 10 Program
The Clemson Tigers appear to have themselves a new defensive coordinator.
According to a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Clemson is working towards a deal to hire Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen as their new defensive coordinator.
According to Thamel, Allen is the "top target" and a final decision is expected soon, but the fact the sides are engaged in contract negotiations is sign enough to say Allen coming to Clemson is more of a when than an if.
Subsequent reporting from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports declared Allen has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator for the Tigers, but confirmed Thamel's report stating the two sides are working towards a deal.
Allen's Nittany Lions were among the best defenses in the nation in 2024.
Ranking No. 7 nationally in total defense throughout the season, Penn State held a ridiculous 10 opponents to 14 points or fewer in their run towards the College Football Playoff semifinal. Allen's unit was particularly good against the run, barely allowing 100 yards per game on the ground as well as ranking top 10 in total yardage per game and No. 8 in the country in points given up per game with 16.5.
The red zone defense was outstanding for the Nittany Lions as well. They had one of the lowest scoring rates for opponents in that area in the country and top 10 in opposing yardage per play.
Clemson, on the other hand, was outside the top-50 in points allowed per game, No. 69 in the country in total yardage allowed per game, and No. 61 in opponent yardage per play.
Perhaps the worst aspect of the Tigers' defense this season was the run defense, an aspect of the unit that was absolutely dreadful under third-year defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.
They ranked No. 84 in the country with over 160 rushing yards per game given up and No. 101 in the nation with 4.7 yards per rush allowed.
It was evident that something had to change, and head coach Dabo Swinney appears to have gone out and brought in one of the best options in the entire country.
Before arriving to Penn State ahead of the 2024 season, Allen had spent the previous six years as the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers. He finished his tenure at Indiana with a 33–49 record as a head coach, but helped them engineer one of the most unlikely defensive turnarounds in the history of college football.
Under Allen's leadership in just his first season in 2016, he took a unit which ranked No. 120 in the country in total defense and helped them allow nearly 170 less total yards per game and 134.1 less yards through the air.
Though his Indiana teams didn't win enough games for him to keep his job, they always had tough and hard-nosed defenses, something Clemson needs to get back to.
A program that prides itself on elite defense was far from that this season, but hiring Allen is going to be a tremendous step towards getting back to that.