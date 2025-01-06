Parting Ways With Wes Goodwin Is Right Move for Clemson Tigers
The Clemson Tigers have entered the offseason looking to prepare for what could be a special campaign upcoming in 2025.
Last year, the Tigers took a nice step forward after a down season in 2023.
In 2024, Clemson was able to win double-digit games on their way to an ACC title. By being a conference champion, they also secured an automatic spot in the College Football Playoff.
However, in a true road game in the first round of the CFP against the Texas Longhorns, the Tigers came up short.
Even though the season might have ended earlier than they would have liked, it was a great campaign for the program.
While there was a lot to like about the team in 2024, they weren’t perfect. On the defensive side of the ball, Clemson really struggled at times, especially against the run.
After some speculation after the loss to the Longhorns, the Tigers recently made it official that defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin would not be with the team anymore.
This decision doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering how poorly the unit played at times in 2024. Against the run, it was one of the worst years for the program in a long time, and a change had to be made.
Now that Goodwin is gone, he might head to the Oklahoma Sooners to reunite with former Clemson coach Will Venables.
For the Tigers, their search will now officially begin to find a replacement.
One name who has been mentioned is Tennessee Volunteers coordinator Tim Banks. The veteran coach would bring a plethora of experience to the program.
Since expectations are going to be high, adding someone like him to strengthen this unit makes sense.
While Dabo Swinney will certainly look at some internal options, bringing in a coach with the experience of Banks might be the perferred route.
On the offensive side of the ball, Clemson is built to win a national championship.
The return of Cade Klubnik for his senior season should give the Tigers one of the best quarterbacks in the country. With an elite player at the most important position on the field, Clemson could be poised to return to the CFP and potentially compete for a title.
While the offense looks ready to achieve that, they will need the defense to take a step forward.
With Goodwin gone, this will be a very important decision for Swinney and the program on whom to replace him with.