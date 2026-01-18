Clemson Tigers Set to Host Florida Transfer for Visit

With the transfer portal window officially closed as of Friday, January 16, the Clemson Tigers remain active on the recruiting trail in search of additional depth along the defensive line.

Most recently, we’ve found out that Florida transfer Brien Taylor Jr is set to officially visit Death Valley on Monday, as first reported by Tiger Illustrated’s Paul Strelow. He is currently wrapping up a visit to Tennessee as of Sunday.

Taylor is rated as a three-star transfer prospect and ranks as the No. 886 overall player and the No. 83 edge rusher, according to On3’s transfer rankings .

With star defensive end T.J. Parker declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, bolstering the position becomes a priority. The Tigers return All-ACC edge rusher Will Heldt — a prime example of a transfer making an immediate impact — alongside rising senior Jahiem Lawson , who flashed significant upside in rotational snaps last season.

In addition to Taylor, the Tigers have already added edge rusher London Merritt from Colorado, who committed early in the portal window after a campus visit, and Howard defensive end C.J. Wesley , who committed last week .

Who is Brien Taylor Jr?

Taylor, like another recent Clemson target , opted to take the Junior College (JUCO) route after graduating from Cypress Falls High School in Houston, Texas.

He attended Blinn College — which was just under an hour from Cypress Falls — for the first two years of his career, posting 39 tackles, 9.5 for a loss , two sacks and one forced fumble.

Due to his size and raw talent, Taylor received offers from over a dozen high-major Division I schools, and took visits to Georgia , Tennessee and Mississippi State before ultimately choosing the Florida Gators.

In the 2024 JUCO recruiting class, Taylor earned a four-star rating and ranked as the No. 7 overall player, the No. 3 defensive end and the No. 2 player in Texas, according to On3’s rankings .

In his first season with the Gators, Taylor played sparingly, recording 14 tackles with two for a loss through 119 snaps played .

Entering his second season, the developmental talent expected more playing time, but while his snap count doubled , he remained a backup for Florida. However, Taylor looked pretty good in the action he earned, finishing the year with 24 tackles, three for a loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.

While Taylor is still waiting on a response to his junior college waiver that would grant him a fifth year of eligibility, he would be a huge addition to the defensive line room, particularly given his ability to play both on the edge and along the interior during his four-year collegiate career.