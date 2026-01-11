Clemson Nabs Ninth Defensive Commitment of Transfer Portal Period

More pieces are coming in for the Clemson Tigers ahead of the 2026 season, as head coach Dabo Swinney and company landed their second FCS transfer of the offseason.

Howard transfer CJ Wesley is transferring to Clemson, announcing his commitment on his social media at the end of the weekend. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

With the Bison last season, Wesley recorded five sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded two forced fumbles and recovered one in 12 games played. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound edge rusher brings game-ready power to the defensive line for the Tigers next season.

Texas Tech was another team that was in contention, as Wesley was reportedly on a visit during the transfer portal period.

Clemson entered the picture shortly after, emerging as a late riser for the Tigers during the final nine days of the portal window and reportedly hosting him on campus this past weekend. He is the second edge rusher in the portal cycle, joining Colorado transfer London Merritt to help bring talent to the defensive ends room.

The additions are needed due to the loss of standout edge rusher T.J. Parker , who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft in December. Defensive end Markus Dixon also entered the transfer portal, indicating a need for additional depth.

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen continues to rebuild the defense, with the ninth commitment to the Clemson defense. The Tigers have yet to add anything on offense, though Chad Morris may add some late pieces to add depth.

Out of high school, Wesley flew under the radar, going unranked by all major recruiting services. He played just two varsity seasons at St. Peter’s Prep. He was limited to only five games during his junior year because of injury, yet still produced 70 tackles , 20 tackles for loss, six sacks, and even a 99-yard fumble recovery touchdown in his two-year tenure.

As a true freshman at Howard in 2022, Wesley played minimally but still showed high upside, totaling six tackles and one sack in only 38 defensive snaps. His sophomore campaign was more or less the same, playing two more games while recording eight tackles and one sack.

Wesley’s one year of eligibility remaining comes from redshirting during the 2024 season, appearing in zero games.

Entering Clemson, Wesley will likely battle for a starting spot with Jahiem Lawson and rising sophomore London Merritt.