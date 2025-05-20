Clemson Tigers Set To Receive Official Visit From Nation's Top Linebacker
The Clemson Tigers are going to soon be getting an official visit from one of the best players in the entire country for the class of 2026.
According to a story from Pete Nakos of On3, Clemson has been added to the official visit list for the top player in the state of Georgia; linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
The Loganville native is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 linebacker in the country and the No. 9 overall player with offers from just about every school that can be imagined.
Former legendary Tigers linebacker and current linebackers coach, Ben Boulware, has been pursuing Atkinson for many months. It looks like he has put Clemson into a spot where they have an actual chance to land Atkinson.
The Tigers will be competing with the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers for the signature of Atkinson, a sign that Boulware and Dabo Swinney have their work cut out for them.
Clemson has been extremely hot on the recruiting trail for the class of 2026 as of late, climbing into the top-five with the fourth-ranked class.
Currently trailing the USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes, there is still a ton of work to be done, but landing Atkinson would be a sign of a truly elite class brewing.
With 10 four-star prospects in the class already, Atkinson is a different level of athlete and would immediately become one of the higher-rated players Swinney has ever brought to campus.
After helping Grayson High School go 14-1 and win a state title last year, the menacing linebacker has his sight sets on his senior season and his impending commitment.
The visit will take place at the end of May and has the potential to be the cherry on top to what has been an incredible run for the Tigers.