Clemson Tigers Snap Two-Game Losing Streak against Wake Forest Demon Deacons
After playing their second straight overtime game, the Clemson Tigers were back at home looking to rebound.
The last two games for the Tigers have certainly been grueling, as they lost in overtime to the Memphis Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks.
Coming into their matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Clemson was hungry to get back in the win column, and they did just that.
Even though it was another slow start on offense for the Tigers, they bounced back nicely throughout the first half.
In the first half, Clemson finished with 40 points in a strong offensive performance. The Tigers were able to hit six three-points in the half, to establish a comfortable nine-point lead after 20 minutes.
Jake Heidbreder led the way for Clemson in the first half, as he totaled 13 points off the bench. The junior guard has been starting to see a bit of an increased workload after a strong game against the Gamecocks.
In the second half, the Tigers didn’t let up, as they went on to secure a comfortable 11-point victory at home. In the victory, it was a well-balanced attack for Clemson, as they had five players score in double-figures.
As always, the three-point line proved to be the difference in the game. The Tigers won the battle from beyond the arc, as they shot 32.1 percent compared to 23.1 percent against the Demon Deacons.
Chase Hunter led the way for Clemson with 16 points on a very efficient 5-for-9 shooting from the field, which included going 4-for-7 from deep.
The Tigers are emerging as one of the best defensive teams in the country early on this season, which will bode well for them down the stretch.
Overall, Clemson will be wrapping up the calander year with a 10-3 record. A couple of nice conference wins heading into 2025 should help provide them with some momentum.
The Tigers might not be the prettiest of teams to watch at times on the offensive side of the ball, but their defense is going to be a problem for teams in the ACC. After the new year, when conference play really gets going, Clemson will be one of the favorites in the conference thanks to their strond defensive mindset.
Next up for the Tigers will be a lengthy break heading into the new year. When they return from the break, they will be facing the Stanford Cardinal on New Year’s Day.