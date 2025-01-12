Clemson Tigers Star Freshman In Line For Immediate Impact Role on Offense
The Clemson Tigers will need someone to step up in the backfield next season and it could be a freshman that gets the job done.
ESPN recently went through every team eliminated from the College Football Playoff to discuss what comes next for them.
In a recruiting outlook, writer Eli Lederman highlighted incoming star running back Gideon Davidson as someone that could have an immediate impact for the Tigers next season.
As a senior at Liberty Christian High School in Lynchburg, Va., Davidson ran for 2,054 yards (9.2 per attempt) and 34 touchdowns. That sort of production is special and points to the fact that he may be ready for at least a partial role in the offense next season.
247sports ranks Davidson as the third-overall back in the country and third-best player to come out of Virginia. He is a four-star recruit and the third-highest rated player in the class.
He's not the only four-star back that they brought in either, as Marquise Henderson is right behind Davidson in the rankings. He is less college-ready, though, at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. He played at Belton-Honea Path High School in Honea Path, S.C. He averaged 11 yards per rush on 577 career carries for 6,369 yards before he signed early with the Tigers.
The two backs could not have come in at a better time for Clemson, as they will be looking to replace Phil Mafah in the backfield.
Mafah had a great final season for the Tigers, posting 1,115 yards with eight touchdowns. He has been a staple in the backfield for years, even when playing backup to Will Shipley. Mafah will now try to earn a spot on an NFL roster.
The top returning rusher will be Jay Haynes, who will be entering his redshirt sophomore season.
Haynes, a three-star out of high school, didn't get much run last year but he was good when on the field. He had 43 carries for 295 yards with three touchdowns before tearing his ACL.
Keith Adams Jr., another former three-star, will be a redshirt junior. He has 44 career rushes for 203 yards and a touchdown.
While they could very well be the top backs next season, the path is certainly open for early playing time with both incoming freshman backs.