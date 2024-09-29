Clemson Tigers Star Freshman Named to PFF's ACC Team of the Week
The Clemson Tigers earned a huge 40-14 victory over the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night in a game that was just the second time the two programs have ever met.
With Stanford now an ACC program for the time being, it was the first time the two have met as conference rivals and first overall since the 1986 Gator Bowl, a Clemson victory. In the win this weekend, the Tigers offense was dominant once again, but one freshman wide receiver stood out in particular.
Bryant Wesco caught just two passes for Clemson on Saturday, but he made the most of them with 104 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown. All in all so far this season, Wesco has seven catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns. With the Tigers leading by 20 early in the fourth quarter, Wesco burned his man and made the catch before juking out the safety and finding his way into the end zone:
For his efforts on Saturday, Wesco was named to PFF's ACC Conference Team of the Week along with J.J. Jones of North Carolina and Jackson Meeks of Syracuse. Here was the full offense, per PFF:
QB: Hank Bachmeier, Wake Forest
RB: Star Thomas, Duke
WR: Jackson Meeks, Syracuse
WR: J.J. Jones, North Carolina
TE: Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)
Flex: WR Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson
LT: DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest
LG: Caleb Krings, Duke
C: Matt Craycraft, Duke
RG: Justin Pickett, Duke
RT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)
News emerged before the game that Wesco would be starting alongside fellow freshman TJ Moore and redshirt sophomore Antonio Williams. Williams, who has been the No. 1, suffered a shoulder injury in the matchup, which depending on the severity could force Wesco to step up even further.
Wesco was a four-star prospect in the class of 2024, rated by 247's composite rankings as a top-50 recruit nationally and the No. 10 player in the talent-rich state of Texas. Through four games, he has put up two where the numbers were very similar with 3 catches, 130 yards and a touchdown against Appalachian State and two where he was a relative non-factor.
As a true freshman, Wesco is still getting acclimated to the offense and it feels like he has yet to even scratch the surface of the talent level that he was brought to Clemson for. Getting on the same page with Cade Klubnik seemingly more and more along with the fact that he may have to step into a bigger role could lead to some big numbers for Wesco as the season goes on.