Clemson Tigers Star Linebacker Lands With Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Mock Draft
As the season comes to a close for the Clemson Tigers, one of their star defensive players has been garnering attention in recent NFL mock drafts.
It has been a solid season for the Tigers in 2024. With an 8-2 record, they have a chance to still win the ACC if they get a little help. With two games left in the regular season, Clemson will be hoping to finish out strong and find a way to get into the College Football Playoff.
Since it has been a solid season for the program, some of their players are starting to get attention from teams at the next level.
One of those players is senior linebacker, Barrett Carter. It has been another strong campaign for Carter, as he has emerged as the leader of the Tigers' defense.
In a recent 2025 Mock Draft by Matt Miller of ESPN, he had the senior linebacker heading to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 27th pick.
“The value of off-ball linebackers is frequently debated in NFL draft circles, but a good one can positively change a franchise. Carter is a weakside linebacker with legitimate three-down skills and would fill a need for the Eagles, who have to find help alongside 2022 third-rounder Nakobe Dean. He is everywhere on the Clemson tape, as he has posted 12.5 sacks and three interceptions over the past three seasons, while also getting at least 50 tackles in each campaign. He had Round 1 buzz before the 2024 draft, and that has only been boosted with the most complete season of his career. The Eagles' roster is pretty solid across the board, which would allow them to use a luxury pick on Carter.”
Despite a slow start to the season, the Eagles are rolling now. As winners of six straight games, Philadelphia has emerged as one of the teams to be in the NFC once again. After a big win against the Washington Commanders last week, the Eagles are now in first place in the NFC East.
One of the reasons for the big turn around compared to the end of last year is the improvement of their defense. Despite the team improving on that side of the ball, adding Carter to the linebacker corps could make a lot of sense.
The senior linebacker plays all over the field for the Tigers with the ability to play against the run and the pass well. As he moves into the NFL, the ability to play against the pass in the NFL is important.
Toward the end of the first-round, Carter makes a lot of sense for the Eagles.