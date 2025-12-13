Raiders vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15 (Deep Threat DeVonta)
The Philadelphia Eagles have to get back on track at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, right?
The Birds are watching their NFC East lead dwindle after three straight losses, while the Raiders have lost seven in a row to drop to 2-11.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Raiders vs. Eagles on Sunday, December 14.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Eagles
- DeVonta Smith OVER 21.5 Longest Reception (-110)
- A.J. Brown OVER 5.5 Receptions (+104)
- Ashton Jeanty Anytime TD (+175)
DeVonta Smith OVER 21.5 Longest Reception (-110)
DeVonta Smith has become a great deep threat not only for the Eagles, but he’s arguably one of the best in the league.
The wideout has catches of at least 22 yards in eight of 13 games this season, including three straight and six of his last seven. Smith is capable of either going up and getting the ball, or racking up yards after the catch by making defenders miss.
The Raiders have seen guys like Jerry Jeudy, George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and Isaiah Bond victimize them this season. The Slim Reaper will add to that list.
A.J. Brown OVER 5.5 Receptions (+104)
What makes the Eagles’ offense so dangerous when it’s clicking – and frustrating when it’s not – is having Smith alongside A.J. Brown as the top two wide receivers in Philadelphia. Brown didn’t get a ton of targets early in the season, but that’s definitely turning around in recent weeks.
Brown has received double-digit targets in each of the last four games, with 6, 10, 8, and 7 catches in that span following a two-catch performance in Green Bay.
The Eagles are forcing the ball to Brown, sometimes to Jalen Hurts’ detriment, but the receiver should be able to haul in several catches against a weak Raiders team this week.
Ashton Jeanty Anytime TD (+175)
Ashton Jeanty is perhaps the lone bright spot in Las Vegas this season. The rookie running back has stalled a bit on the ground, but he’s been a good weapon in the passing game for the Raiders.
Jeanty has eight touchdowns in 13 games this season, split evenly with four rushing and four receiving scores.
The Eagles have struggled against running backs this season, allowing them to score in 10 of 13 games, including three in the last two weeks.
If the Raiders are going to get on the board, it’s likely going to be Jeanty finding the end zone.
