Raiders vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Can Birds Bounce Back?)
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost three games in a row, and it’s going to be a real problem if that gets to four straight losses when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
The Raiders have lost seven straight games and are just 2-11 on the season, including 1-5 on the road. The Eagles are at least 4-2 at home, and arguably could’ve won each of their last three games if it weren’t for some boneheaded plays.
The oddsmakers have the Eagles as huge home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 15 matchup.
Raiders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders +12.5 (-110)
- Eagles -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +625
- Eagles: -950
Total
- 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread and total have both moved down a point since the odds opened for this one.
Can the Eagles cover as big home favorites?
Raiders vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
With Geno Smith injured, we could see Kenny Pickett in at quarterback for this Week 14 game against the Eagles, which I think will do nothing but benefit the Raiders' offense, which has already looked more competent since Chip Kelly was dismissed.
Meanwhile, I can't yet trust the Eagles offense to score enough points to win a game convincingly, let alone cover a 12.5-point spread. As disastrous as this season has been for the Raiders, their defense remains competent, coming in around the middle of the pack in most metrics.
Until the Eagles prove they can win big, I'll back the ugly side and take the points with the Raiders.
Pick: Raiders +12.5 (-110) via FanDuel
This should be another ugly game for the Eagles, whose defense has been keeping them in games all year long. With the total at a low 38.5, the Birds would have to really limit Las Vegas’ offense to cover such a big spread.
The Birds have to win this one, but they won’t cover.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 23, Raiders 13
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
