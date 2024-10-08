Clemson Tigers Star Makes Midseason Cut for Prestigious Golden Arm Award
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award announced its Top 25 through the first six weeks of the season and Clemson Tigers star Cade Klubnik made the cut.
Klubnik was on the watch list released before the season and his performance through five games has put him among the top quarterbacks in the country.
He was already named the Golden Arm Player of the Week after his incredible performance against Appalachian State in Week 2.
Klubnik accounted for seven touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) in one half of play and set a school record for pass efficiency rating (277.9), finishing 24-of-26 (.923) for 378 yards in the Tigers’ 66-20 victory.
He became the first FBS quarterback in the last 25 years with five passing touchdowns, multiple rushing touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 90.0 percent or better in a game.
He was also named the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week, the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week and the ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week for that performance.
The junior is having a breakout season for the No. 10 Tigers (4-1, 3-0 in ACC), who are preparing to play Wake Forest this Saturday.
He has thrown for 1,219 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions in five games. He’s unlocked a dangerous component in his game with his rushing, as he’s gained 168 yards and scored four touchdowns. He’s nearly matched his career high in rushing and has already matched his career high for touchdown runs.
The former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year entered 2024 having completed 351-of-554 career passes for 3,541 yards with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
The award is named for Unitas, who played college football at Louisville before an NFL career in which he threw for 40,239 yards and 290 touchdowns. He is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The award will be presented during a ceremony in Baltimore on Dec. 6.
2024 Golden Arm Award Top 25
Drew Allar, Penn State
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Rocco Becht, Iowa State
Carson Beck, Georgia
Brady Cook, Missouri
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Billy Edwards Jr., Maryland
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Noah Fifita, Arizona
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Seth Henigan, Memphis
Will Howard, Ohio State
Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
Kyle McCord, Syracuse
Fernando Mendoza, Cal
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Behren Morton, Texas Tech
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Tyler Shough, Louisville
Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
Cam Ward, Miami