Clemson Tigers Star Makes Midseason Cut for Prestigious Golden Arm Award

Cade Klubnik is now one of the Top 25 candidates for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, to be awarded later this year.

Matt Postins

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) before a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) before a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award announced its Top 25 through the first six weeks of the season and Clemson Tigers star Cade Klubnik made the cut.

Klubnik was on the watch list released before the season and his performance through five games has put him among the top quarterbacks in the country.

He was already named the Golden Arm Player of the Week after his incredible performance against Appalachian State in Week 2.

Klubnik accounted for seven touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) in one half of play and set a school record for pass efficiency rating (277.9), finishing 24-of-26 (.923) for 378 yards in the Tigers’ 66-20 victory.

He became the first FBS quarterback in the last 25 years with five passing touchdowns, multiple rushing touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 90.0 percent or better in a game.

He was also named the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week, the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week and the ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week for that performance.

The junior is having a breakout season for the No. 10 Tigers (4-1, 3-0 in ACC), who are preparing to play Wake Forest this Saturday.

He has thrown for 1,219 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions in five games. He’s unlocked a dangerous component in his game with his rushing, as he’s gained 168 yards and scored four touchdowns. He’s nearly matched his career high in rushing and has already matched his career high for touchdown runs.

The former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year entered 2024 having completed 351-of-554 career passes for 3,541 yards with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The award is named for Unitas, who played college football at Louisville before an NFL career in which he threw for 40,239 yards and 290 touchdowns. He is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The award will be presented during a ceremony in Baltimore on Dec. 6.

2024 Golden Arm Award Top 25

Drew Allar, Penn State

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Carson Beck, Georgia

Brady Cook, Missouri

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Billy Edwards Jr., Maryland

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Noah Fifita, Arizona

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Seth Henigan, Memphis

Will Howard, Ohio State

Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Kyle McCord, Syracuse

Fernando Mendoza, Cal

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Tyler Shough, Louisville

Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

Cam Ward, Miami

