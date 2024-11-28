Clemson Tigers Star Running Back Can Lead Team To Success Against South Carolina
The Clemson Tigers have their work cut out for them in this year's edition of rivalry week against the No. 15-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Tigers have won eight of the last nine matchups against the in-state rival Gamecocks. This is, however, the last time that they have faced a ranked South Carolina team since 2013. The Gamecocks have won the last four games in which they entered ranked.
Both teams are still trying to make their case for the college football playoff committee, so they will do everything in their power to come out on top this weekend.
In previewing the massive game, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick highlighted star Clemson running back Phil Mafah as the most important player on that side of the ball.
The South Carolina run defense is currently ranked No. 12 in the country, allowing 103.4 yards per game. They also allow just 2.94 yards a rush. If Mafah is able to get going against them, it would open up so much for the offense.
The best running back that the Gamecocks have faced this season, at least statistically, has been Missouri Tigers senior Nate Noel, though. That would make Mafah, by far, their toughest challenge yet.
Noel has run the ball 147 times this season with 779 yards and three touchdowns. He had one of the best outings of the season against South Carolina, picking up 150 yards and a score on 27 attempts.
The Gamecocks were able to win that one, though.
Mafah is in the midst of a fantastic campaign, but has slowed down a lot in the past two weeks.
He was shut down against the Pittsburgh Panthers, picking up just 17 yards on 17 carries. He was barely used in the blowout win over the Citadel Bulldogs last week.
As a whole, though, he has 1,012 yards and eight touchdowns with 181 carries. It is his first season eclipsing 1,000 yards.
He has already become a larger focus of the offense this season and will need to continue that against South Carolina.
Last season, against the Gamecocks, he picked up 89 yards on 19 carries. While that is a solid day, he will probably need to do better.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik will have his hands full against a very good South Carolina secondary, so any attention that Mafah can draw to him will help out the Tigers offense as a whole.