Clemson Tigers Target Announces Offer Soon After Leaving SEC Commitment
The Clemson Tigers football recruiting staff received a big boost this afternoon as a target reopened his recruitment.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 annouced that 2025 four-star wide receiver Dillon Alfred out of Saraland, AL had decommitted from the Ole Miss Rebels. Alfred had been committed to Lane Kiffin's squad since April.
An hour later, before sending out a statement about his decision to leave Ole Miss, he posted on X that he had received an offer from Clemson.
It was a terrible day for Rebels, losing three commits in total, but it could end up having been a very productive one for the Tigers.
“I’m open to anyone right now and I’m just trying to make sure that I do what is best for me moving forward because wherever I go I’m gonna be there for the next 3 to 4 years so I have to make my final decision count,” Alfred told to On3's Chad Simmons in an interview. “Ole Miss will still be at the top, Arkansas, Clemson, Maybe Missouri, and possibly Texas A&M.”
Alfred is the No. 358 player in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings and the No. 54 overall receiver in his class.
Currently the Clemson class ranks No. 6 nationally and the Alabama native would be their top ranked receiver if he does decide to join the Tigers.
Their current top-ranked reciving commit is three-star Carleton Preston who is No. 643 nationally and No. 98 at his position. Alfred would be a huge boost to this class.
“The ability to make an impact early, educational degree path, and coaching staff will be the most important factors in the final decision,” said the player to Simmons later in that same interview.
He would actually be just their third four-star receiver since the 2023 class, which could lead to some early playing time.
The staff speaks for itself as Dabo Swinney is one of college football's winningest active head coaches.
While it's certainly not a lock, Clemson has become a much more intriguing team to watch in his recruitment.