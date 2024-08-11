Clemson Tigers Teammate Speaks Boldly About Cade Klubnik
The Clemson Tigers are entering the 2024 college football season as a relatively unknown team.
Some believe that they are capable of being serious contenders, while others aren't expecting much from them.
Dabo Swinney's presence gives Clemson a fighting chance. He is one of the best coaches in the nation and has always found ways to get the most out of his players.
In order to contend this season, he will need to have his best year of coaching yet.
That isn't to say that the roster isn't talented. It's simply that they haven't shown their full potential just yet.
Cade Klubnik is going to be one of the biggest factors in deciding what kind of year the Tigers have.
If he takes a leap forward and plays as good as he is capable of playing, Clemson will be dangerous. On the other hand, if he continues playing the way he did in 2023, the Tigers aren't going to have much of a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
Keeping that in mind, Clemson safety Tyler Venables spoke out about the quarterback. He boldly praised Klubnik, showing full confidence in his ability.
“He is a great leader. He is a very natural leader from what I have seen from him from January to where he is now. People are willing to get behind him. That is a really special and needed thing from a quarterback.”
During the 2023 season with the Tigers, Klubnik ended up completing 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also picked up 182 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Formerly a five-star quarterback prospect, Clemson could still get the elite version of Klubnik that they expected him to become. He still has the same talent that made him a very highly sought-after recruit.
Clemson has put together a strong supporting cast around Klubnik. He has top-tier talent to work with at the wide receiver position.
The stage has been set for what should be an improved season from the quarterback. Venables and the rest of the team have faith that he can lead the Tigers to success.
Hopefully, that becomes a reality and Klubnik can shake the "bust" label that some have started placing on him.