Have the Clemson Tigers Found Their TE1?
The Clemson Tigers entered their bye week reeling at 1-3, but a week off might have been just what they needed. The men in orange bounced back this weekend with a dominant 38-10 victory over North Carolina and legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, earning their first ACC win of the season.
Perhaps the most unexpected spark came from the tight end room, as redshirt freshman Christian Bentancur made the most of his two catches, totaling 53 yards and taking both to the end zone for his first collegiate touchdown(s).
According to head coach Dabo Swinney, Bentancur was early to the facility on Sunday, listening to music and running 100-yard sprints after having a career game just the night before.
“That’s just who [Christian] is,” Swinney told the media. “I’m glad he’s a Tiger; he’s going to make a lot of plays.”
For Clemson, though, strong tight end play isn’t anything new. The program has a track record of developing reliable pass-catchers at the position, most recently Jake Briningstool, who’s now suiting up for the Kansas City Chiefs.
In his four-year tenure with the program, he eclipsed the record for career receptions by a tight end with 127 and tied the single-season record for tight end receptions with 50 catches in 2023.
Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen also had an impressive career with the Tigers, amassing 88 receptions for 951 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2019 to 2022.
Coming out of Marian Central Catholic High School, Bentancur’s potential was no secret as he was rated a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 78 overall recruit, according to Rivals. He was the fourth-highest recruit in Clemson’s 2024 class, sitting only behind Sammy Brown, T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr.
The 6-foot-4 unit was one of the best Illinois high school football players of all-time, finishing second in all-time receiving yards (3,867), third in TD catches (51) and 5th in receptions (231). In his senior season, he was named MVP of the Chicagoland Christian Conference, capping his career with 21 catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns in his final contest.
Now in his second year at the next level, Bentancur combines size, speed and twitch that make him a constant mismatch for defenders. While he’s still refining some minor blocking skills, his upside is undeniable. If Clemson leans on him and Olsen Patt-Henry as the primary options at tight end, the Tigers could have an interesting dynamic duo on their hands.