Clemson Tigers Top Tight End Prospect Reveals Thoughts on Offer
The Clemson Tigers have been looking to add offensive talent to their 2026 recruiting class. Dabo Swinney has thrown offers at quite a few different playmakers.
One name to keep an eye on is tight end target Tayveon Wilson.
Wilson, officially listed as a wide receiver, is being targed by Clemson as a tight end. He stands in at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, he would have some bulking up to do, but the Tigers clearly feel he can fit into the role.
Hailing from Huntington, West Virginia, Wilson he has been becoming a very intriguing prospect to watch. Many different schools have shown interest in bringing him into their program.
While there is plenty of interest elsewhere, Wilson seems to be very intrigued by Clemson. He opened up about the Tigers in a recent interview.
First off, he talked about the Clemson camp he attended and how different things were from other camps.
“I liked the camp. It was set up different than any other camps. We didn’t do the 40-yard dash or anything. Not any of that. We just got to start to the action. It it was probably my favorite camp just because of that.”
After his impressive showing at the camp, Wilson did receive an offer from the Tigers. He talked about the offer and how it was given to him.
“He said he’d give me a call in a couple weeks after he’d seen everybody else at camp. Then he called me on June 18, I think, and we talked on the phone for about half an hour, and then he offered me. I was excited, I was pumped up. No words can describe it.”
Wilson gave a short and sweet response when asked about what factors mean the most to him while looking for a school to join.
“Academics and a coaching staff that is willing to push me."
If those two things are what Wilson is truly searching for, he will find it with Clemson.
Swinney has helped develop and push many players to the NFL. He is one of the best head coaches that college football has seen. Wilson would be wise to put his trust in him.
Expect to continue hearing more about Wilson in the coming weeks. There is no news about when the tight end target will reveal his commitment decision, but the Tigers have to feel like they have a good shot.