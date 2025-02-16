Clemson Tigers Transfer Highlights Excellent Visit Before Committing
With the start of the college football season still months away, the Clemson Tigers have had a busy offseason after a successful year in 2024.
Coming off a solid campaign last year that resulted in the Tigers once again winning the ACC title, the program has been working extremely hard to improve for 2025.
Expectations are going to be high for Clemson heading into the new season. After making the College Football Playoff last year, the team will be returning a majority of their starters on both sides of the ball.
On offense, this team is going to be fun to watch next year. Quarterback Cade Klubnik will be a Heisman candidate to start the year, and he has three excellent receivers returning with him as well. Up front, four starters being back will help create continuity on the offense line, which is also key.
Furthermore, on defense, the Tigers did see a noticeable shake-up. Tom Allen from the Penn State Nittany Lions will be the new defensive coordinator. As one of the best in the county at what he does, Allen will be looking to improve a defense that didn’t live up to expectations in 2024.
Even though it hasn’t been common at all in recent years, the Tigers went into the transfer portal this offseason and got edge rusher Will Heldt from the Purdue Boilermakers to transfer to the program.
Heldt recently spoke with Gavin Oliver of the Clemson Insider about going on his visit to Clemson and how unique it was.
“I had no idea what to expect, I just knew we were going to have dinner with Coach Swinney," he said. "I was like, ‘Oh wow, Dabo Swinney, dinner at his house, that’s crazy.”
The sophomore defensive end had a strong season for the Boilermakers in 2024. He totaled five sacks and 56 tackles overall.
Now, he will be joining a defense that has a lot of talent and the ability to be much better than they were in 2024.
While the defense will be losing Barrett Carter to the NFL, they will be returning their leading pass-rusher in T.J. Parker, who might be one of the best edge rushers in the country next year.
A couple of top linebackers will be back as well with Wade Woodaz and Sammy Brown at the second level. Big man Peter Woods will be manning the middle and could have a breakout season.
Adding a player the caliber of Heldt to the defense will be a strong addition. The 5.5 sacks he totaled last year would have been the second-most on the Tigers and he and Parker could be a force to be reckoned with.