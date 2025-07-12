Clemson Tigers Have Two of The Top Freshman In CFB 26
Despite bringing in a relatively low-ranked 2025 recruiting class, two of Clemson Tigers' incoming freshmen are expected to be among the top newcomers in college football.
Based on the EA Sports College Football 26 ratings, Clemson freshmen Gideon Davidson (83 overall) and Amare Adams (82 overall) rank among the top five freshmen in the nation.
Davidson is the second-highest-rated true freshman in the game and is expected to make an immediate impact given Clemson’s thin running back room.
As a recruit, he was a four-star prospect and the third-highest rated running back in the country according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings.
During his senior season at Liberty Christian High School (Lynchburg, Va.), Davidson helped lead the Bulldogs to their second consecutive state championship while rushing for 2,054 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. While at Liberty Christian, he was a teammate of fellow Clemson signee Easton Ware.
Adams is just a few spots below, coming in at No.5 while tying for being the highest-rated true freshman defensive lineman in the game.
According to 247Sports, Adams was a five-star recruit and Clemson’s highest-rated recruit for the class of 2025. He was also ranked as the second-best defensive line prospect and the seventh-best overall prospect in the country.
As a senior at South Florence High School, he recorded 66 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and nine quarterback pressures. Throughout his entire high school career, he totaled 250 tackles, 40 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Once his season ended, he participated in the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio.