Former Clemson Tiger Looks to Restart Career at the FCS Level

In today's College Football landscape, careers rarely follow a straight line with the heavy usage of the transfer portal and the high demand for NIL. But, few stories illustrate that reality more clearly than former Clemson Tiger Marquise Henderson .

Once a highly regarded running back who enrolled at Clemson ahead of this past season, Henderson now finds himself restarting his collegiate career with the Samford Bulldogs, an FCS program that has suddenly become a landing spot for former Tigers looking for opportunity.

Next chapter… all glory to god without him I am nothing 🙏🏽#Imback2026 @DrewSwinney5 plus a great coaching staff never gave up me let’s work!! @SamfordFootball pic.twitter.com/W6qpRzmHXL — Marquise Henderson (@quisehenderson) January 6, 2026

The move comes after a turbulent 2025 that included his dismissal from Clemson, a very brief stint at Liberty and a season spent largely away from college action.

Why Samford?

Henderson's decision comes shortly after a wave of Clemson staffers made the move to Samford.

Former Tigers coaches, staff members, and players, such as off-field analyst John Grass, safeties coach Mickey Conn, special teams coach Will Gilchrist, Drew Swinney , Paul Tyson , and Brandon Thomas, among others, have joined the Bulldogs' staff within the past month.

These moves came primarily by Grass’ doing, as the program hired him to become the new head coach in early December after a 1-11 campaign last season.

That familiarity most definitely played a role in Henderson's landing spot, offering him a set of coaches who already believe in his talent, while providing a fresh start away from the Power Four spotlight.

How Did He End Up Here?

Coming out of the 2025 class, Henderson arrived at Clemson as one of the top in-state prospects and the fourth-best recruit in his respective class based on rankings, sitting only behind former five-star Amare Adams , Brayden Jacobs and fellow running back Gideon Davidson .

After putting up over 8,000 all-purpose yards and nearly 100 touchdowns at Belton-Honea Path High School, the elusive back finished as the No. 205 overall player, the No. 10 running back and No. 4 player in South Carolina, according to 247Sports Composite .

While he wasn't expected to be an immediate contributor, the plan was for Henderson to develop alongside Davidson, hoping to form a future dynamic duo. His early time in the program followed that trajectory, other than a hamstring injury he suffered in the spring.

However, that path abruptly changed in June of 2025, when Henderson was dismissed from the team following an off-field incident.

According to a police report first reported by Chapel Fowler of The State , multiple Clemson University officers were dispatched to the football facility after receiving a call prompted by what the report described as the seriousness of the allegations. The response stemmed from an incident in which Henderson allegedly made verbal threats toward teammates and showed them an image of a firearm.

The report indicates that the situation originated after Henderson missed a workout, which led his teammates to confront him about his accountability. Officers later interviewed witnesses, whose accounts confirmed the general sequence of events but varied in their individual perspectives on what occurred.

Multiple teammates of Henderson came out and denied that the true freshman "threatened anyone," but regardless, it still didn't meet the Clemson standard, according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

"It just didn't work out. We have a standard here, and it just didn't work out," Swinney said. "Hate it for him, but wish him well."

The dismissal marked a sudden shift in his young career, forcing him to enter the transfer portal at the end of June under difficult circumstances while also halting his early development.

Shortly after entering the portal, Henderson resurfaced with the Liberty Flames, hoping the move would allow him to reset. That stint, however, proved short-lived as he didn't even end up enrolling at the school. The outcome was effectively a lost season.

The Silver Lining

Ultimately, Henderson's journey reflects the increasingly non-linear nature of College Football, as seen with other highly touted players like former five-star recruit Arik Gilbert -- especially now that we’re in the NIL and transfer portal era.

Irrational decisions, coaching turnover and constant roster movement have created new pathways for players whose careers stall at the Power Four level, with FCS programs like Samford, Illinois State, Montana State and others emerging as legitimate destinations for second chances rather than exits from the sport.

There are no guarantees attached to Henderson's move, but after a year defined by uncertainty, his commitment to Samford and the staff represents a step forward in all facets.