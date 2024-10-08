Clemson Tigers Unveil Game Time for Home Game with Virginia Cavaliers
The Clemson Tigers will play their second straight game at noon eastern when they host the Virginia Cavaliers on Oct. 19, the ACC announced in association with its TV partners.
The contest will also be broadcast on the ACC Network.
This weekend’s game with Wake Forest will also be at noon and broadcast on ESPN.
The Tigers (4-1, 3-0 in ACC) are one of several teams with undefeated records in the ACC, but they are the only one that has played three league games.
One of those teams that is undefeated in league action so far is Virginia, which has won two ACC games.
Clemson moved up to No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25, its highest ranking of the season. They are coming off a victory over Florida State, which is their fourth straight win this season.
In the aftermath of that victory, two Tigers were named award winners by the ACC. Marcus Tate took the offensive lineman of the week award while Nolan Hauser was named the specialist of the week.
Also, quarterback Cade Klubnik made the Top 25 of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is awarded to the game’s best quarterback.
Clemson is coming off a win over FSU in which it rushed for 265 yards and threw for 235 yards, the third time this season the Tigers have rushed and passed for at least 200 yards in a game.
When the Tigers do that under coach Dabo Swinney the Tigers are 64-1. In program history, they are 114-1-1.
Also on Saturday, Swinney won his 174th career game, making him the winningest ACC coach in history and allowing him to pass a coach he sees as a mentor, the late Florida State legend Bobby Bowden.
Swinney is out to get the Tigers back to the top of the ACC, as they missed the game last year but won nine games and delivered a bowl game victory to Death Valley.
Since Swinney took over, the Tigers won two national titles in 2016 and 2018, eight ACC titles — including a stretch of six in a row from 2015-20 — and 10 ACC Atlantic Division titles. He's been named coach of the year by several different organizations, including a three-time recipient of the Paul “Bear” Bryant award.