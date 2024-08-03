Clemson Tigers Walker Parks Opens Up About Making Return to Field
Thursday marked a major milestone for Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Walker Parks. The fifth-year senior has gone to plenty of practices in his collegiate career, but the start of fall camp this year was a special one.
It marked the first time that he was on the field on his journey to recover from injuries. It marked the end of what was a lengthy rehab process and he could not have been happier to be with his teammates on the field.
“It was a lot of fun,” Parks said Thursday, via The Clemson Insider. “It’s always hard getting back into camp the first day, getting back into shape, because everybody knows that there’s a difference between being in shape and being in football shape. Getting the rust off, getting back out on the field, that’s something that I didn’t know was going to happen again. So, extremely thankful to make a recovery and just be out there with the boys again playing football.”
The start of fall camp was the first full-contact practice that Parks has taken part in since being injured on September 9th, 2023. Playing against Charleston Southern in the second game of the season, Parks suffered a season-ending ankle injury.
That started an 11-month rehab process that culminated in getting back on the field a few days ago. It was not an easy thing to go through, but Parks believes that he is better off now after being challenged so much.
“It’s a constant reminder that it can end any day for any player,” Parks said, reflecting on his latest injury last season. “(In the season opener vs.) Duke, obviously didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but I felt incredible on that field… I’m flying around, everything feels great. I’m healthy, I’m ready to go, and in the blink of an eye, I’m back on the surgery table.
“So, the last 11 months were very hard, but they were very beneficial for me and I feel like very necessary for me to develop as a man and as a player. I think that’s probably one of the best things that could have happened to me, honestly.”
Ankle injuries are something that Parks had been dealing with for a while. In 2022, he started all 13 games he played in, earning fourth-team All-ACC honors for his performance on the field.
It was revealed he played that entire campaign on an injured ankle, as he underwent surgery for a torn ligament in spring 2023. Suffering another ankle injury in the second game of the season, Parks admits that he was unsure if his football career would continue.
However, he was motivated to not end his collegiate career and time at Clemson on the sidelines. A season-ending injury was not how he wanted to go.
“It’s no secret. You always have a little bit of doubt,” Parks said. “The amount of work that we put in and not playing with my brothers and finishing that and missing my senior season and everything like that… There’s no way that was it… There’s no way I end it like that.
“So, I made a decision, I was like, no matter how bad it hurts, I’ve got all the people I need, I’ve got all the equipment I need. I was like, I’m definitely making a comeback somehow, and fortunately I have… I feel great. Back out on the field (Thursday), I was full-go, not modified at all. I feel amazing. I feel great, so all glory to God for that. There was absolutely doubt, but I’ve never been in better spirits now.”
Getting Parks back in the lineup will be a huge boost for the Tigers in the trenches. Their offensive line was shaky at times in 2023, but his veteran leadership and experience will help the team get on track.