Clemson Tigers WR Target Receives NFL Comparison to Eagles Star
The Clemson Tigers are mostly focusing on filling out their 2026 recruiting class. After once again finishing in the top five of recruiting across the nation in 2025, Dabo Swinney and company have big plans for the future as well.
Not only are they aggressively trying to add talent to their 2026 class, they're already laying the groundwork for the 2027 recruiting phase.
One name to keep a close eye on when it comes to the 2027 class is wide receiver Darius Carter.
Carter, a standout from Ridge View in South Carolina, is expected to be a high-profile target for Clemson. He's already starting to turn heads across the nation.
Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham is already seeing a comparison between Carter and a current NFL star.
Grisham believes that Carter has a similar game to current Philadelphia Eagles star wideout DeVonta Smith.
“Then when I went to go meet up with him, he said I reminded him of DeVonta Smith. And everybody’s been telling me that lately because DeVonta Smith, he wasn’t that big in high school and he wasn’t that tall. So, I use my size to my advantage and I just surprise people everywhere where I go.”
That kind of comparison is a big deal. Smith was always knocked for his size, but he has made a big name for himself. In fact, he just received a massive $75 million contract extension from the Eagles this offseason.
Carter also opened up about his visit with Clemson and his thoughts on the program.
“I really enjoyed it because the coaches there, I just like the relationship they had with the campers, and everybody that was there, they felt like they were a family. Because there were new freshmen coming in and campers coming in, and I like the environment and how they coached and how they carried themselves as a college.”
While it's too early to start talking about where Carter will commit to play and when that decision will happen, it sounds like the Tigers are very high on the 2027 wideout's list.
It will be interesting to monitor this situation. Clemson is looking to beef up their offensive firepower for the future and Carter could be a big part of that goal.
Should the Tigers end up getting him, developing him to be as good as Smith would give them a massive playmaker and a superstar in the making.