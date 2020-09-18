SI.com
Clemson Tight End J.C. Chalk Enjoys First TD Catch

Christopher Hall

It's no secret the Clemson offense wanted to get the tight end more involved this season. 

That was quite evident in the Tigers' 37-13 win over Wake Forest which included the first touchdown reception for Clemson since 2018 when Trevor Lawrence found J.C. Chalk in the corner of the end zone just before halftime. 

It was quite a special moment for the veteran tight end who scored his first career touchdown reception and capped a key Clemson drive late in the second quarter. 

"I was super excited. I kind of saw the defense and the coverage they were in. I knew if Trevor was going to look to my side, there might be an opportunity to make a play," Chalk said. "He threw a great ball and threw it in the one place I had a chance to make a play." 

Chalk said it's fun being able to play with a guy like Trevor Lawrence who can throw a ball like that. 

"Being able to catch it and go celebrate with my teammates was super fun and it was an exciting moment overall," he said. 

 

Football

