Clemson Tigers Transfer WR Steps Up After Bryant Wesco Jr. Injury
This past Saturday, the Clemson Tigers took an unfortunate hit to their offense when Bryant Wesco Jr. was hospitalized after landing awkwardly on his neck from getting flipped in the air on a punt return in the third quarter, but out of that setback came an opportunity.
After patiently waiting for his shot since transferring this offseason, Tristan Smith finally got his chance — and made the most of it.
The 6-foot-5 Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) transfer hauled in three receptions for 51 yards, including a 23-yard jump-ball touchdown to make the score 29-24 heading into the final six minutes of the contest.
“I really was just doing my job. I’m a tall receiver, so when the ball is in the air, it’s my job to make a play every time. We were in a critical situation, we needed a touchdown right there, so I just told myself when the ball is in the air, I have to make that play, and I did,” Smith said. “We scored, kept the momentum going. I was fired up… The real reason I wanted to make that play was because I had seen TJ [Moore] make all those plays early in the game, and that just fired me up. Watching [Vizzina] make all those throws made me want to go make a play.”
While Smith made a fantastic play to keep the Mustangs in close range, the Clemson defense couldn’t hold up. After already allowing SMU to chew four minutes off the clock on their offensive drive, safety Ronan Hanafin would draw a costly defensive pass interference on fourth-and-three with over two minutes to go, essentially killing all momentum and leading to an SMU game-sealing touchdown.
When asked about how frustrating it was for Smith not to be able to get back on the field with a shot to win the game, he replied with a very humble and team-first mindset.
“It’s not frustrating at all. We stay up on the sidelines, whether it’s special teams, offense or defense. We keep the mindset on the sideline that it’s 0-0 the whole game,” Smith relayed. “So at that time, we were on the sideline keeping a positive mindset, encouraging the guys that are on the field. We didn’t worry too much about [SMU] moving the ball; it’s football. They’re going to move the ball, we’re going to get stops.”
Smith started his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College, recording 16 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons with the team.
He then transferred to SEMO and had an immediate impact, racking up 76 receptions for 934 yards and six touchdowns while helping lead his squad to the FCS Playoffs. He also earned a second-team Big South-OVC Football Association selection.
For players like Smith who began their careers at the junior college level, the NCAA’s latest eligibility adjustment could prove significant.
Entering 2025, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors recently approved a waiver that excludes a year of JUCO experience from a player’s collegiate eligibility clock. Assuming this ruling remains firm next season, Smith would have another year of eligibility remaining.
Nevertheless, he’s more focused on the right now and playing this season like it’s his last, rather than honing in on his future in College Football.
“It’s in the works, but I’ve been saying this a lot. I’d rather focus on playing right now like it’s my last year,” he emphasized. “Just having something to prove. If I just so happen to get another year, y'all are going to see me here next year.”