This football season is going to be unlike any these players have ever experienced on any level.

With the student body not yet on campus, the staff has been able to keep the players in somewhat of a "bubble." Once students are back on campus a month from now, it will be next to impossible to keep the football team as isolated as they have been since returning back in July.

Running back Travis Etienne says that is something the team is very mindful of and they all know what is in store for them when that time comes.

"Well, I mean, at the end of the day we have to protect ourselves," Etienne said on Friday. "We've got to be locked in this season. I mean, it is going to be a different year, different kind of experience, but this year we will have to just focus in on the team, and just protect each other."

Etienne says that he and his teammates are well aware of the concessions they will have to make in order to pull this thing off and that they are all on the same page when it comes to doing what needs to be done.

"We really can't be out here just trying to jeopardize what we want as a team," Etienne said. "So, have to definitely make sacrifices for the team. At the end of the day, that's how it is going to have to be."

